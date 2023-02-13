On his first deer hunt at age 13, Ian Petkash was approached by a wildlife officer who asked to see his hunting license. After a conversation with the officer, Petkash decided that’s what he wanted to do and he followed suit. Several decades later, Petkash has received the coveted John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year Award.

Petkash grew up in Lakewood and graduated from high school in 2007. While in high school he volunteered with the Division of Wildlife and even attended wildlife officer recruitment meetings. He graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 2011 with a degree in Wildlife Biology. During his college years, Petkash did seasonal studies through the summer; he worked two seasons in Rocky Mountain National Park working with bighorn sheep and one in the Cascade Mountains studying the wolverine, which he claims as his favorite animal. After college, he took a six-month job with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service studying mountain goats on Kodiak Island in Alaska while he was waiting for the hiring process to begin in Colorado.

After completing his training year in Denver, Petkash was assigned to Southeastern Park County. He was thrilled, since he had grown up fishing all over the area with his grandfather, who lived in Woodland Park.

Petkash, now age 34, has been with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for 10 years, loving every moment, he says. Petkash notes he loves being outdoors and the variety that the job provides. “No two days are the same,” he said.

“It’s rewarding knowing we are protecting both humans and wildlife,” he added.

Five years ago, Petkash was the recipient of Samson, a Belgian Malinois, from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation as his K-9 partner. Petkash and Samson trained with Johnson K9 for three months and are certified with the National Police Canine Association. Samson has assisted Petkash and aided in solving several cases. Samson also helps address bear/human conflict by helping to haze bears that have become habituated to human food sources.

Petkash’s job is divided into three main part: Law Enforcement, Education and Wildlife Management. Being named the recipient of the Officer of the Year award shows his proficiency in all three.

Petkash worked multiple felony and misdemeanor poaching cases in 2022, obtaining 15 search warrants and arrest warrants. He is the lead in habitat projects affecting his district, and he and his K-9, Samson, are an integral part of canine programs such as check stations, field searches and search warrants.

“Officer Petkash’s love of wildlife and desire to help protect their habitats are what makes him an exemplary law enforcement officer,” said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb. “His tenacity and compassion for his job is what we strive for at CPW.”

Petkash said one of the most satisfying parts of his job is when he is doing compliance checks and he happens along just as a youngster catches their first fish or downs their first big-game animal. Being there and able to share the thrill of the moment is exciting and seeing the beginnings of a new generation of hunters or anglers gives him the opportunity to show the joy of the job and hopefully he would influence someone as he was.

Petkash was notified Jan. 6 that he was among the four officers nominated for the John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year Award. The Jan. 31 ceremony, which was attended by over 300 Parks and Wildlife Officers and others with Colorado Parks and Wildlife was held in Loveland. Unbeknownst to him, his parents, who had retired to Homer, Alaska three years ago, were contacted by CPW and notified of the award. As Petkash was announced as the recipient, his parents, who had made the trip to help honor their son, walked out of where they had been waiting.

Having my family there made for a special day that I will never forget,” he said.

About the ceremony, Petkash said, “It was beyond humbling to stand in front of all of the men and women that are dedicated to protecting our natural resources during the award ceremony. When they announced I had won, I could not help but feel gratitude for all the officers that helped during the wild ride that was this year. I have never had a more demanding stretch during my career and if it wasn’t for my fellow officers and a stellar prosecutor, we would not have been able to accomplish what we did.

“The most rewarding part of my career has been getting to work with K9 Samson. If it was not for my boss, Mark Lamb, going to bat for me and the idea of how a K9 could benefit the wildlife and people of my district, it would not have happened. I owe Mark and Samson so much. Winning the award also brought back the sense of excitement and accomplishment that I felt when I was assigned to my district.”

The John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year Award is Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s recognition of outstanding wildlife law enforcement service. Nominations are sent to all commissioned wildlife officers who vote for one of the officers that have been nominated. The officer receiving the highest number of votes receives the award.

This award has tremendous meaning to those who receive it. Out of an array of superior officers, the award recipient is selected by his or her peers and esteemed as outstanding.

The award is named after John D. Hart, an officer who retired in 1959 as an assistant director for the Division of Wildlife. Hart began his career with the DOW in 1919 at a salary of $75 per month, and provided his own horse and gun. The award was developed because, at the time, it was believed that Hart epitomized the qualities and values of an exceptional wildlife officer. Hart’s admirable characteristics and work ethic still apply to officers today. The wildlife officer’s devotion to wildlife and duty to the citizen exists as strongly today as it did yesterday.