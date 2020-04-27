Colorado National Guard commander Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh visited Divide April 23 to get an idea of the capabilities and readiness for any future demands on Teller County’s public health system, according to a press release from the Teller County Sheriff’s office.
Loh and his staff met with Sheriff Jason Mikesell, Angell, and director of Public Health Jacque Revello. The general was given a demonstration of an airway protection box designed and created by members of Teller County Unified Command Group.
Teller County Public Works Director Fred Clifford; one of his employees, William Daniel; and the director of the Southwest Teller County EMS, Eric Murray, created the box, which can help stop the spread of COVID-19 to health care workers, recently after researching other models of such protective equipment.
The box is placed over a patient having trouble breathing before entering the ambulance, DeWall said during a recent simulation in an ambulance outside Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park. Setting it up outside reduces the possibility of aerosols and droplets from spreading, he said.
A hose removes the air exhaled into the cube and whisks it outside, away from the health care workers. One of three openings on the box connects to the external ventilation system in an ambulance to vent air outside and remove it from the vehicle’s interior space. A health care worker places their hands in the other two holes to insert a tube down the patient’s throat.
Laird Plastics in Denver is producing the boxes. Teller County Office of Emergency Management ordered 15 units, and UCHealth ordered 50 boxes, Emergency Management Director Don Angell said.
UCHealth last week donated the 50 boxes to EMS agencies across southern Colorado, delivering the equipment as far west as Park County and east to Cheyenne County on the Kansas border, covering Woodland Park, Monument, Manitou Springs, Black Forest, Calhan, Limon, Lincoln, Ute Pass, Southwest Teller County and Fort Carson, officials said.
Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley contributed to this report.