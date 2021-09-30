The owner of two neglected horses surrendered the animals to the Colorado Humane Society after the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check on the horses last week, deputies said in a news release.
Deputies found an "emaciated" horse and a miniature hinny (the offspring of a male horse and a female donkey) with "severely overgrown hooves" in Howard, law enforcement said.
Deputies and the Colorado Humane Society, a program of the Dumb Friends League, executed a search warrant Tuesday. The animals were then evaluated by a licensed veterinarian and the owner surrendered the horses to the Humane Society, deputies said in the release.
"This kind of neglect happens over a long period of time," Dr. Courtney Diehl, Dumb Friends League Field Service veterinarian, said in the release. "It takes years for a horse’s hooves to get to this state. If you have a concern or you see a problem, call."
The horses will be fed and receive medical evaluations and care at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center in Franktown, the release said.
