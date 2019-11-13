The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
The impacts of hearing loss on a person’s life — and on their family — can be devastating, said hearing instrument specialist Jim Stobaugh, owner of A Better Hearing Center in Woodland Park. His commitment to providing a better quality of life for those suffering hearing loss is why he does what he does.
“Those first conversations usually go something like, ‘I can hear you talking, but I can’t understand the words,’” said Stobaugh, a Woodland Park resident with more than 23 years’ experience in the field. “That results in frustration from your partner or spouse. They may think it’s selective hearing when it’s not, and that leads to arguments and frustrating relationships.”
Next comes withdrawal from social and family gatherings, and paranoia can set in.
“When you can’t hear what people are saying, you may think they’re talking about you,” Stobaugh said.
At A Better Hearing Center, Stobaugh and his team work with patients to give them back their hearing, and their self-confidence and sense of belonging with it. Services include hearing testing, hearing aid fitting, tinnitus management, ear wax management, hearing protection and hearing aid repair.
Some people, such as musicians, construction workers, teachers and others who are frequently in noisy environments, are more prone to hearing loss than others. And Stobaugh recommends people ages 50 and older have a baseline hearing test conducted, and then use those results to determine how often they should continue their hearing tests — something important for their health and well-being.
“It’s been determined that those with hearing loss are more prone to dementia,” Stobaugh said, referencing a 2011 study by the Johns Hopkins and National Institute on Aging linking hearing loss and dementia. “But if you can treat hearing loss early enough, you can stop that progression.”
According to Stobaugh, roughly 24% of people aged 60 and older live with some form of hearing loss. And they often notice symptoms of hearing loss seven years before they see a specialist about it.
“People have told me, ‘You’ve given me my life back. You’ve given me a new meaning in life.’ It reminds you why you do what you do. It’s about helping people and treating them with respect.”
Stobaugh was joined by community members and leaders Tuesday, Nov. 12, to celebrate the one year anniversary of A Better Hearing Center in Woodland Park, 316 W. Midland Ave. It’s one of five A Better Hearing Center locations, and one of four Colorado locations.
For more information, visit abetterhearingcenter.com or call 719-387-0780.
— Written by Breeanna Jent
Teller County October home sales
According to the Roshek Report, 70 homes sold in October in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 22 homes sold, the highest-priced was $665,000; the lowest, $45,000. In Divide, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $845,000; the lowest, $180,000. In Florissant, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $450,000; the lowest, $78,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $223,480; the lowest, $95,000. In Ute Pass, of five homes sold, the highest-priced was $460,900; the lowest, $265,000.
— Written by Pat Hill