Gov. Jared Polis last month endorsed the efforts of the NoFloCo Fire Mitigation Posse.
The group, started by Florissant residents Don and Toni Moore, in 2020, has grown to include more than 130 volunteers. Since its inception, the Posse has completed 72 property assessments and reports, completed 42 projects, put in 1,807 work hours, covered 64.5 acres, donated 69 cords of firewood, chipped 108 slash piles, and has made 11 presentations to subdivisions, neighborhoods and organizations.
Polis and Sam Bahrami, his director of Advance and Travel Press Secretary, met with the Moores May 19. They reported that the governor was very positive and responsive to their presentation, which included a letter from Jeff Baudier, CEO of CORE Electric Cooperative, expressing CORE’s intention of support.
“We believe your approach is a model that can and should be adopted across Colorado and elsewhere,” said Baudier.
Polis shared Baudier’s assessment and indicated he is supportive of the efforts of the Posse.