Woodland Park’s Colorado Gear Lab was selected by the Small Business Development Corp. to be included in a tour of businesses in the Pikes Peak Region. The owners, George and Lynn Jones, are credited with organizing Small Business Saturday last year in Woodland Park.
Colorado Gear Lab was named Neighborhood Champion by the SBA for their role in organizing events for last year’s Small Business Saturday which is a national event that occurs on Saturday, Nov. 30 this year.
“As an addition to providing specials for the shopping list this year, local businesses (both inside and outside of the Main Street district) have also been invited to supply coupons and promotions,” said Lynn Jones. “Woodland Park Main Street was recently recognized by National Main Street for what we did last year.”
Credit card giant American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010. It is held annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage shoppers to spend their holiday-shopping dollars at small businesses.