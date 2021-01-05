Three years after opening Colorado Gear Lab in the center of downtown Woodland Park, Lynn and George Jones expanded the business and added services.
On a chilly day in December, the two Joneses, with their staff, moved the inventory from 110 W. Midland Ave. to 108 W. Midland Ave. The former location of Jan Wilson’s Curves exercise facility, the two-story building offers commercial opportunities for the new owners.
“We are going to remain on the main floor and plan to make the upstairs available for a tenant,” Lynn Jones said.
With its focus on the outdoor lifestyle, the business offers a range of outdoor gear, both new and on consignment. The shop specializes in products made by Colorado companies such as Coloradical, Yo Colorado, Point 6, Rocky Mountain Sunscreen, Bison Designs and Ecovessel.
In November 2019, Colorado Gear Lab was selected by the Small Business Development Corp. to be included in a tour of businesses in the Pikes Peak Region. The Joneses were recognized for their role in organizing Small Business Saturday that year in Woodland Park and were named a Neighborhood Champion by the SBA.
In the new location, the business will offer a snowshoe rental program along with ski and snowshoe tune-ups. On the retail side, the gear lab added hiking and trail footwear with brands such as Keen, Merrell and Chaco.
The expansion comes after a successful three years, capped by this year’s holiday season.
“Business is great and our locals are the reason we are expanding,” Lynn Jones said.
Colorado Gear Lab opened Jan. 2 in the new spot.