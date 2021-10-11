Daneeca Medina didn’t see what the big deal was.
Until her friends were standing around the kitchen table in that dumbfounded way. Until classmates started hovering over her shoulders. Until strangers noticed what she was doing and asked, “How are you doing that?”
Medina thought everyone could doodle on an Etch A Sketch like her. Until everyone told her she had a rare talent.
The 27-year-old Denver resident didn’t grow up with an Etch A Sketch, that iconic drawing toy known for its red frame and for providing hours of fun alongside frustration.
Medina tried out the toy for the first time in college.
As a way to unwind one night, she started doodling trees and a house, “some real Bob Ross type stuff,” she said. She doodled for hours on what felt like “an endless canvas.” She left her creation on the table and went to work.
Her roommates were shocked at the impressive sight. Medina kept impressing them.
“Something in my brain just clicked,” she said. “And I got really good at it.”
That was six years ago. Now she’s even better at it.
She turns the blank canvas and bits of aluminum into intricate flowers and pug dogs and the view from wherever she’s sitting. She’s drawn the musician Mac Miller playing the piano and Bernie Sanders wearing mittens and the characters from the Peanuts comic strip. She’s drawn lots of logos, like the one for the Denver Broncos.
Sometimes she sets out to replicate a photo, like when one is provided by a client. Other times, she doesn’t know what the outcome will be.
“I don’t really think about it when I draw,” she said. “I just kind of do it.”
Medina has made Etch A Sketch a big part of her life. She draws every day and she goes everywhere with at least one Etch A Sketch, which is doable because she owns more than 30 of them in different sizes. Since being invented in 1960, the Etch A Sketch brand has stayed pretty much the same. But they’ve added pocket-sized versions and themed ones. There are Etch A Sketch watches and wallets. Medina has both.
She shares her creations on social media, where she’s known as the “Etch A Sketch Queen.” In real life, Medina turns heads when she starts turning those white knobs.
“I just start drawing and people are attracted to it,” Medina said. “I think it’s because they can’t do it.”
Not many can, at least on her level. Medina says she knows of 150 or so Etch A Sketch artists around the country, according to a Facebook group she’s part of. She dreams of going full time like other artists she admires. For now, she maintains her day job at a screen printing shop in Denver.
Her Etch A Sketch skills give her regular commissions and could get her a sponsorship with a company like Spin Master, which owns the toy. The Etch A Sketch also gives her a gift she can’t put a dollar amount on.
Medina grew up in Morrison in a family she says didn’t have money for many things, like toys. At 17, she joined the Army.
Sometime in her six years of service, the anxiety attacks started. Back home in Colorado, she had symptoms of PTSD.
With an Etch A Sketch in her hands, anxiety melts away. She’s not staring at her phone; she’s escaping to a Wi-Fi-less world of black and white. There’s a reason the toy has the motto of “Unplug with the classics.”
The Etch A Sketch calms her. It teaches her, she says, “to let go.”
Like when she works on a drawing for hours just to then shake it away.
“It’s a constant reminder that nothing in life is permanent,” Medina said. “Everything is fragile and delicate.”
And it’s a reminder of second chances. When one beautiful doodle is erased, it makes room for another blank canvas.
“People don’t realize it,” she said. “But the Etch A Sketch has a lot of life lessons.”
