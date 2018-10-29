A tough crowd that wanted answers as to why the State of Colorado is shutting down the spring at Gillette Flats were given a measure of hope.
In a meeting with about 30 people, many of whom have used the free spring water for years, three representatives of the Colorado Division of Water Resources attempted explanations Oct. 23 at the Florissant Grange.
The tap is on Colo. 67 on the right-of-way for the Colorado Department of Transportation. The Arkansas River Basin supplies the spring water.
“We don’t have enough water in the basin to meet the demands for water,” said Bill Tyner, engineer with Division 2 in Pueblo. “You need to have a right to use water in the basin. The senior rights to use water has value.”
In other words, people who have been using the water — for decades — don’t have senior water rights to use the spring.
Because the notice of closure from the state was a surprise, the idea of rights had never been an issue — until now. “Did someone with senior rights come to your agency and say ‘I don’t have any water?’” said a man from the audience.
Tyner replied: “They have, in terms of saying ‘I want my water rights.’”
Then it’s about money, the man said, to which Tyner replied: “It is a money issue, but the money issue is for those senior water rights that are entitled to get that water.”
Unlike other springs in the state, Gillette’s is in legal limbo, with no known paperwork establishing a right to use the water — other than those with senior water rights.
But a seemingly simple question about who does own senior water rights pointed to the complicated nature of the issue. “There are more than 10,000,’” Tyner said.
Three days later, Tyner did a search and found that that are 20,359 senior water rights along the entire Arkansas River Basin.
But Tyner offered a tidbit of hope — a take-and-give approach. “To make a legal use of water you have to develop an augmentation plan, replacing those senior water rights back into the stream system,” he said. “Because of the articles that have been written, we thought this might be of interest to local governments or Teller County.”
The division reached out to the cities of Cripple Creek and Victor as well as to the county. “We really did not get a response back,” Tyner said.
At this point, Mark Baisley, former chair of Douglas County Republican Party, who is on the ballot to represent HD 39, stood up. “This is obviously complex with a lot of moving parts,” he said.
Baisley asked Tyner for clarification about drilling private wells and details on an augmentation while highlighting approaching winter conditions and an April deadline.
In reply, Tyner said, for a well drilled 100 feet deep, the typical cost would be between $20,000 and $30,000.
But the water division recommends augmentation. “That’s the way we hoped things would go, because we thought it was possible with less strain on the individuals involved,” Tyner said.
As an example of a replacement plan, Tyner pointed to Victor city officials who developed a supply to augment water sold to Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. “The city was willing to do it so people could have jobs,” Tyner said. “It is entirely possible for a private group of people to get together and try to solve the problem.”
From a doom-and-gloom initial scenario, the meeting concluded with possible solutions.
Toni Moore organized the meeting while Alan Caldwell, the Grange president, provided the location and at times, asked for calm from the audience.