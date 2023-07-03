It’s amazing how much there is to see and experience within a few hours of the Pikes Peak region. Right after Memorial Day, my husband Ron and I set out with our trusty trailer to explore a few places we had never visited that are relatively close to home. We were not disappointed with the true gems we found that are practically around the corner.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park

This gem-of-a-state-park is located a little over 2 hours from Colorado Springs, and was the perfect launch site for several days of stellar sightseeing. We have found that the state of Colorado takes great pride in its gorgeous state parks, and the pristine campgrounds that typically are located within them. Reverend’s Ridge Campground in the northwest corner of the park was just perfect. Despite some rain, we hiked a few of the scenic mountain trails, and enjoyed the breath-taking scenery along several of the park byways.

Panorama Point is a must-see overlook that is located along a scenic trail and can also be accessed from the road. We hiked into Forgotten Valley, the site of a bucolic homestead dating back to the 1870s. The pond-side property stayed within the same family for decades, eventually becoming part of the state park in 1970. The cabin has been renovated, and ruins of several outbuildings remain. Wildflowers were just beginning to bloom, and I can imagine the meadows are full of color throughout the summer months.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

Unbelievably we had never been to Red Rocks before, despite driving by the exit scores of times on our way to someplace else. Go there!!! It’s fabulous! The amphitheater is open for exploration as long as the timing does not interfere with concerts. Identified as where the Great Plains meet the Rocky Mountains, Red Rocks is a geological phenomenon-the only naturally occurring, acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Everyone who is or was anyone in the music world has performed there since the opening in 1941. The visitor’s center was closed during our visit, but the Trading Post provides ample history and photographs of the performers. Of particular interest was a section dedicated to John Denver, including costumes and a video of Denver singing his iconic hit “Rocky Mountain High” there in 1972.

I was sorry we didn’t have time to hike, but after perusing the gift shop and exhibits, we headed to the main attraction which is unlike anything you will ever see. The setting is simply spectacular with the Denver skyline visible on the eastern plains. We took our time climbing up and down the seating tiers, and imagined what an actual concert would be like.

Golden, Colorado

After building up an appetite at Red Rocks, we headed to Golden for lunch. I had tried unsuccessfully to get a tour of the Coors Brewery. We’ll do that next time.

We had a great meal on the stream-side deck of the dog-friendly Bridgewater Grill at the Golden Hotel. We strolled around town, wandered through the shops, and finished with a walk along the lovely Clear Creek Trail. Golden has a great small-town vibe, and is full of history and friendly people. “Goldens in Golden” looks like a super-fun yearly event, when Golden Retrievers gather in their namesake town. In February 2023, several thousand of the popular pooches posed with their people for a classic photo under the historic “Welcome to Golden” arch.

Mount Evans

OMG! I can’t believe we lived in Colorado for 20 years before making this absolutely, most fabulous drive ever! Yep-it surpasses the Pikes Peak Highway for scenic beauty and jaw-dropping vistas. We were lucky to make the 14 mile drive up the mountain on a partly cloudy morning before storms moved in as we were driving down. Traveling upward through Subalpine and Alpine zones is a treat for the senses. The air is fresh, and the forever views are replete with snowy vistas. Yellow-bellied marmots and bighorn sheep entertained us as they hung out by the roadway.

At the summit we were treated to views of Pikes Peak, Longs Peak, Denver, and Mt. Bierstadt. Ruins of the Crest House, that was built in 1940 and burned down in 1979, provide an eerie spectacle. The quarter-mile trail to the tip-top of Mt. Evans was still extremely icy so we did not attempt to climb it.

Rains moved in as we headed down the paved road. We made a quick stop at Mount Goliath Natural Area, home of Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine and nature trails. I’m guessing that there is a profusion of wildflowers in mid-summer. Don’t wait to take this drive! You’ll be thrilled and as awestruck as we were!

Black Hawk and Central City

We aren’t gamblers, but love the gold mining history here. Yes-it was raining again, but we wandered up and down the streets in each adjoining town.

Don’t miss Hawley Mercantile, the mega-antique mall in Central City; and have lunch at Millie’s Restaurant, a former brothel. The volunteers at the visitor center will be happy to share local ghost stories.

Cherry Creek State Park

Located in the Denver region, this park is a true gem. When you are there you have a sense of being far away from urban and suburban hustle and bustle. A backdrop of mountain peaks rises above Cherry Creek Reservoir, and there is an abundance of hiking and biking trails. Swimming, fishing, birdwatching, and horseback riding are just a few of the other activities available.

The campground is one of our all time favorites. It’s perfect in every way with paved campsites, full hookups, very clean restrooms, and easy access to everything the park has to offer. Every time the rain let up, we were off on our ebikes. Not only does the park have miles of paved trails, but these trails connect to the lengthy Front Range trail system.

Alas, one day the rain did not let up. We made lemonade out of lemons and spent a relaxing afternoon at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. We loved it! The upscale stores and restaurants were a welcoming and joyful respite on a rainy afternoon.

Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at [email protected].