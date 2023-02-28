A Colorado House bill that restricts local government involvement in federal immigration enforcement has implications for Teller County.

At issue is Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcements. The sheriff is the only one in Colorado who has signed an agreement with ICE.

The pact allows the sheriff to hold persons with active immigration arrest warrants and those ordered detained by ICE. Under terms of the 2019 agreement, Mikesell sent four deputies to be trained, authorized and credentialed by federal law. ICE paid for the training and accommodations.

When the officers engage in their duties, according to the agreement and with federal authorization, they do not act as local or state officers but as federal officers.

Last week, a district court judge rulled in favor of Mikesell in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Colorado on behalf of a group of Teller County residents over the agreement with ICE. Represented by the ACLU, the plaintiffs argued that Mikesell’s policies and practices exceed the limits of his authority granted by the Colorado Constitution. As well, they argued that the training used taxpayer money illegally.

In a ruling released Feb. 22, Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells found that Mikesell followed the law in signing the 287(g) agreement. Sells ruled in favor of the sheriff on six claims by the plaintiffs.

But HB 23-1100 negates Mikesell’s agreement with ICE.

In the attempt to halt, or amend, the bill, Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams are making multiple appearances at the Colorado State Legislature.

Last week, Williams reported that Colorado Counties Inc. added its voice to oppose the bill. “This is highly significant as CCI speaks for 62 of 64 Colorado counties,” Williams said.

Introduced into the House by Majority Whip Sen. Julie Gonzales (D), the bill states that the agreements are an inappropriate exercise of a state’s police power. The detention of individuals for federal immigration purposes has implications on foreign relations.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the bill prohibits local governments from receiving payment related to the detention of individuals in an immigration facility or from entering or renewing immigration-detention agreements.

Williams considers the bill an infringement on the rights of Teller County and the sheriff’s unique position on the issue.

“We are the United States. Our strength has always been local government, underpinned and supported by state governments as part of our larger federal construct,” Williams said. “This bill is wrong and would mark the first time that the Colorado would move to restrict a county government from a legal contract with the federal government to help enforce the law of our land.”

Williams added that the county has relationships with the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, federal marshals, and Department of Defense, among other federal acencies. “This is a dangerous precedent,” he said.

The bill targets Teller County, Williams added. “That is not how Colorado has operated in the past and it should not operate that way now, despite a well-intentioned legislator’s idea,” he said.

Williams was speaking the day that Judge Scott Sells released the order that ruled in favor of the sheriff. “I stand by Sheriff Jason Mikesell and his trained force of ICE officers. We are not hunting folks down; we are a detention facility that processes illegal immigrants who are brought to us,” he said.

While in the Teller County jail, inmates receive medical, mental health and legal services along with meals. As well, the inmates are allowed interaction and communication with their families until they can be processed by the court and a disposition made, Williams said.

“Taking away Teller County’s ability to do this will not make the need go away, the problem will get worse and is irresponsible,” he said.