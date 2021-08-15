Similar to how physical therapy promotes exercises to strengthen muscles around a recovering injury, the Motorcycle Relief Project complements “relief rides” with support meetings and other tools to helping veterans and first responders heal from PTSD
Avid motorcyclist and longtime Ascend Physical Therapy staff member Bex Becker is the former women’s program coordinator for MRP, a Colorado-headquartered nonprofit.
The program has an extraordinary success rate according to past participants. Founder Tom Larson says that’s, in part, because the organization creates an environment of healing and realness that includes, “No judgment or benefit to exaggerating the truth.” This is unlike, he says, some folks’ experiences with groups at Veterans Affairs.
Becker’s family history of joint injuries caused her to appreciate Ascend’s healing services also as a patient. Her bio on the north Colorado Springs practice’s website states, “Originally from the UK … Having been through her own journey in the world of chronic pain and surgeries she understands how important good physical therapy is.”
Becker says her “dysfunctional” family background also set her up to be of help to MRP.
She says it’s a matter of, “coming alongside — we’re with you.”
According to Dr. Frank Anderson, a leader in the field of trauma recovery, building trust and trusting relationships is a big part of healing, from what he also terms relational trauma in his book, “Transcending Trauma: Healing Complex PTSD with Internal Family Systems.”
Anderson writes that, similar to strengthening exercises to increase one’s physical flexibility or range of motion, the science behind healing trauma includes, “transformational neuroplasticity,” which is a matter of, “correcting, updating and rewiring neural networks.”
Becker relates that in her experience, MRP participants are often at their wit’s end, with a strong desire to heal but they haven’t received help that worked previously.
Participants must have been riding a motorcycle for a minimum of a year and must currently own a motorcycle. The program then requires a two-step process, a primary and a secondary application, and an interview to see if it’s a good fit.
Marine Lance Cpl. Brian Donovan, who served in Haiti & Somalia during 1992-1996 for Operations Continue Hope & Restore Hope, participated in the MRP Arizona ride in April. He comments on a July 2 video posted on the MRP Facebook page, with a wilderness analogy to describe his experience.
“… I’ve been missing a piece of who I am, a piece of my soul. A piece of my humanity is gone from my time in the desert (on military assignment) … This is my second desert (the week of the Arizona relief ride) that I’ve walked in one man, and walked out somebody completely different … I truly in my heart feel that I’ve regained a piece of my humanity and a piece of my soul. And just peace of mind and peace of heart.”
Becker commented on the importance of viewing the invisible wounds caused by war or other traumatic events as ones that can heal, instead of as a permanent disability label.
Larson emphasizes that he as founder very much relates personally to the suffering and struggle that come from the wounds of trauma. He doesn’t set himself up as someone who knows more than others, but is very open about his own traumatic experiences. At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been described by mental health professionals as an experience of collective trauma, Larson is learning about compassion fatigue.
The organization has been in existence since 2014 and Larson has been on every ride since its inception.
The MRP has canceled two upcoming rides in August and September, partly in order for Larson to focus on his own balance and recovery, and also while he’s shifting to differently shared responsibilities within the organization.
There’s a waitlist for the MRP men’s rides, but the group has had to cancel two women’s rides in its history because of a lack of qualified participants.
In that vein, Becker started her own “women-centric” group called Colorado Girls GS (a type of BMW motorcycle) to teach motorcycling skills to women who might’ve never had the chance to learn, but express an interest.
Larson details that the usual Colorado ride, “goes to some incredibly scenic places,” and covers around 800 miles. It includes a stretch through Pike National Forest and a stop at a donated lodge in Florissant. He says there’s a special camaraderie magic that happens both on and off the road, during the five days.
“You have to trust each other when you’re riding in a group.”
As the days go by, he describes how the group gets tighter and tighter in formation on the motorcycles. Eventually the individuals become a cohesive unit as trust, based on proven experience over time of safe and intelligent riding, builds.
It’s “a metaphor for what we do in the evenings,” Larson says.