The opioid crisis, lack of workforce housing, senior citizens living in poverty, people with mental health illnesses, teen suicides and a toxic political environment are among the challenges facing Teller County.
Despite the increase in these quality-of-life concerns expressed by a group of Teller County residents last week, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser found hope.
“I want to counter the concerns. Many of you represent what I call ‘engaged citizen leadership,’” said Weiser, speaking in a town hall meeting in Woodland Park. “Think about how many of you talked about ways you are engaged in your community. That is an extraordinary statement and spirit that we have to hold onto.”
In an effort to halt the devastation caused by opioids, Weiser is going after the source. “Part of what what we’re working on, my team here, is getting money by suing these companies, Purdue Big Pharma or Johnson & Johnson, that are making a bunch of money deceiving and taking advantage of people,” he said. “They need to be held accountable.”
Last year, the United States lost more people to opioid overdose than died in the Vietnam and Iraq wars combined, Weiser said. “The opioid epidemic has been the responsibility of society to take seriously what I believe is one of the big challenges we have,” he said. “People are suffering and dying of drug overdose.”
For teenagers, especially, Weiser emphasized the role that an adult mentor can have on young people. “I had a high school history teacher who really helped ignite something in me that I can draw a pretty direct line to where I am today,” he said. “My grandma, in her spirit, again, a direct line to where I am.”
Weiser said his grandmother and his mother were Holocaust survivors.
Earlier in the day, Weiser and his team met with Teller County commissioners to discuss ideas for helping those who struggle with addiction. “Because, right now, a lot of this is being dealt with, if at all, in criminal justice,” he said. “By the way, when addicts go to jail they are 130 times more likely to die of an overdose.”
Weiser encouraged the group to speak to the commissioners about initiating a drug-treatment facility in Teller County. “It is definitely on the table and you should push that and advocate for it,” he said.
To the concern about the economic disparity in Teller County, Weiser said the issues are critical. “The point that you made touched my core and scared me about the level of divide you are facing among those who are the haves and the have-nots,” he said. “In some cases, it’s urban vs rural; how do we maintain the mindset that we’re in this together, that we all want to protect one another and not allow people to be taken advantage of?”
In addition to the opioid crisis and economic divisions, Weiser’s office is concerned about maintaining privacy for Colorado residents. “We are working with the legislature to address privacy issues because, right now, there’s a real risk that entities out there are collecting data that we don’t know about,” he said. “Some of which could be used to make predictive judgments about you.”
As he did in the opening of the town hall, Weiser encouraged the residents to stay engaged. “There is a lot of negativity and toxicity but the challenge is to focus on the positive,” he said.