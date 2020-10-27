Colorado is known for being one of the healthiest states in the nation. The sad reality is that roughly one in four Colorado teens currently engage in a dangerous, addictive, and deadly habit: vaping. We have an opportunity to help change this sobering statistic and create a healthier future for Colorado’s youth by voting YES on Proposition EE.
Known by many names — e-cigarettes, vape pens, Juuls, or hookah pens — these dangerous and highly addictive products deliver liquid nicotine through a smokeless vapor. These products target our youth with kid-friendly flavorings like gummy bear and cotton candy. A typical vape pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular tobacco cigarettes. As a result, teens get hooked to nicotine at an alarming rate: 53% of current Colorado teen vapers have tried to quit but were unsuccessful due to addiction. Nicotine negatively impacts the developing brains of teens leading to lower cognitive function, shorter attention spans, increased impulsivity, depression and anxiety that continue into adulthood. Research has shown that teens who begin using e-cigarettes are more likely to become tobacco cigarette smokers and often progress to other non-tobacco substances, leading to a lifetime of addiction. Vaping related lung injuries are common as vaping fills the lungs with a mixture of nicotine and the chemicals used in flavorings and aromatic additives. This creates lifelong, and potentially fatal, consequences.
As a mother, I look at my teen son with his friends and know that one in every four of them will pick up this deadly habit. As a pediatric nurse practitioner, I am deeply concerned about the health ramifications of these products and their lasting effects on developing lungs and brains. And as a taxpayer, I am shocked and dismayed that vape products are not taxed in Colorado the same way we tax cigarettes, chew and other similarly addictive nicotine products. It simply doesn’t make sense.
Proposition EE is a statewide measure that will institute the first ever tax on vaping products and boost Colorado’s existing tax on tobacco, which is currently among the lowest in the nation. Increasing the price of these dangerous products has been proven to reduce their consumption. Every 10% increase on a pack of cigarettes reduces teen use by 7%, meaning that Proposition EE could reduce teen vaping by over 40% by 2027. A portion of the revenue generated by the vape and tobacco tax will then be used to fund cessation programs that help smokers and vapers kick their addiction to nicotine and enhance education efforts to prevent kids from ever starting. This is a critical investment in the public health and safety of Colorado.
During the first two years of the tax increase, additional support for education will be provided to Colorado’s K-12 public schools. Money generated from the tax will be directed to schools to help address the worst of the pandemic budget cuts in education, currently estimated at half-a-billion dollars. Continued revenue from Proposition EE will be used to expand access to preschool and help ensure our youngest learners get the strong foundation needed to succeed in school and in life.
This measure was referred to the ballot with bipartisan support of Colorado’s General Assembly. The funding is locked into state law and will be audited annually to ensure the funds are spent as voters intended.
Proposition EE is a win-win proposal that has earned the endorsement of nearly every major paper in Colorado, including both the Colorado Springs Gazette and the Colorado Springs Independent. Health organizations, education advocates, champions for children and leaders from both business and organized labor all support EE. In contrast, the anti-EE campaign is funded almost entirely by millions of dollars of out-of-state contributions from North Carolina-based tobacco giant Liggett Vector Brands. At a time in our country’s history that is marred by divisive politics and hurtful rhetoric, investing in the health and well-being of Colorado’s kids seems to be the one thing we can all agree on.
As a children’s breathing specialist, a concerned citizen living in Southern Colorado, and the mother of five children, I stand proudly with more than 130 local and national organizations including Children’s Hospital Colorado, the American Heart Association, and the American Lung Association in enthusiastically supporting Proposition EE. I encourage you to vote “Yes” on Proposition EE to reduce teen nicotine addiction and to ensure a brighter, healthier future for Colorado.
Trish Eells is a pediatric nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of experience. She is the Associate Director of Asthma Programs in Southern Colorado for Children’s Hospital Colorado and a Senior Instructor at the University of Colorado.