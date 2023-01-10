An introduced species to North America, the Eurasian Collared-Dove established a beach head in Florida in the 1970s. From there, they began an era of westward expansion, similar to human pioneers in the early 1800s, arriving in Colorado in 1996.
Due to their durable nature, namely an ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures and dry conditions, they have expanded their range westward and northward. Also aiding their expansion is their prolific breeding behavior, breeding early and often. As residents, they begin laying eggs in early spring, cranking out many offspring with multiple clutches per season. Many introduced species (like European Starlings, House Sparrows and Rock Pigeons) have negative impacts on native species, but so far the effect of Collared-Doves locally appears to be neutral.
Pigeons and doves are unique birds with chunky bodies, short legs and necks and compact straight beaks. When they walk their small rounded heads pump back and forth. To aid their heavy seed-eating diet, they have a crop and a gizzard. The crop allows them to store a large number of seeds in their throat. They will often consume grit, which resides in their gizzard and allows them to grind up seeds to make them more digestible. Other members of this family that you are likely to see in Teller County include Rock Pigeon, Band-tailed Pigeon and Mourning Dove.
Collared-Doves are overall uncommon residents, and are mostly found at lower elevations near urban areas, but also can be found in fields, woodland edges, ranches and farms. Their pigeon-sized body is brown with a black collar on the neck. The wings have black tips and the tail has a squared-off tip with white on the edges. The similar Mourning Dove lacks the collar and their tail is pointed. They are also absent in the winter.
While they prefer ground feeding on seeds and grain, they will also consume some insects and berries, and often appear below feeders in yard areas. Their vocalizations include buzzy calls and a series of coos with a distinct repeated rhythm. Collared-Doves mostly gather in pairs and small groups.
Notable reports in December from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
White-breasted Nuthatch — one around some of the time
Black-capped Chickadee — a couple sightings
Brown Creeper — one on Dec. 18
American Tree Sparrow — one on Dec. 3
Dark-eyed Junco subspecies: Pink-sided, White-winged and Slate-colored — a few around most of the time; Oregon — a couple sightings
Evening Grosbeak — a few on Dec. 22
American Goldfinch — one on Dec. 9
Cassin’s Finch — a couple sightings
Red Crossbill — a few sightings, flock of 20 on Dec. 15
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.