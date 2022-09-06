Nonprofits have people who are committed to a cause. A proud moment for me is when organizations come together from different causes to collaborate on best practices. This seems to happen more and more in our community and it makes things better for everyone living here.
The more resources our nonprofits have, the better they are at doing their work. A well run nonprofit knows how to be frugal as well as creative due to limited resources. Collaborating is an added bonus, which makes perfect sense when organizations are attempting to stretch their budgets.
This newspaper makes collaboration an opportunity, which is beneficial for everyone as a whole. You’ve heard about the Weekend in Woodland, the first of its kind, which happened on Aug. 5–7. It took effort from 12 organizations, some of which were nonprofits and others who were corporate, to pull it off. Everyone did his or her job to achieve success throughout the weekend.
It was extremely helpful and appreciated to see our newspaper’s editor attending the activities. Michelle Karas wrote about it (“Weekend offerings show off Woodland Park at its very best,” Aug. 10), which attracted more attention to efforts on multiple fronts. Bravo.
And, Courier Reporter Pat Hill wrote about Wayne Gray, the artist featured on the cover of the first Mountain Artists’ calendar (“Mountain Artists celebrate 37th annual festival in Woodland Park,” Aug. 3). She did a wonderful job, and her efforts are bound to help the nonprofit organization sell calendars to support education for students.
There’s a new advertising account executive at the paper who is working with nonprofits to make sure they are able to market appropriately. I have spoken with her numerous times and I’m thankful that she has a heart for the nonprofit sector. If you’re curious, ask for Yvonne Ramos or send her an email at yvonne.ramos@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
We still have a long way to go before all collaborative efforts work seamlessly. There is a good chance that when we do get to the point where everything is running smoothly, there will be a shift. The one thing we can always be sure of is change. But, that shouldn’t stop us from going the distance every time for what we believe in.
On another note, it is time to begin planning an event for social networking education. Originally, it was planned for 2020 but was postponed. Kevin Knebl (kevinknebl.com) was hired by the Nonprofit Cooperative to present information about using LinkedIn and other social media platforms for marketing. Are you interested in joining me on a committee to plan for Kevin’s event? Connect with me through the information below or stop by Reserve Our Gallery between noon and 4 p.m. Let’s chat about how we can provide an activity that’s beneficial for all. I suspect collaboration will be involved.
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120, Woodland Park. She opened Reserve Our Gallery in May 2021. The Gallery hosts fundraisers for nonprofits and features 19 local artists. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902 to learn more about the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County.