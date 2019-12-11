Woodland Park’s Brady Hankin won a state wrestling title as a freshman last February. Hankin’s teammate, Cole Gray, brought home a third-place trophy as a junior. Both wrestlers are back in action and are again being looked upon as team leaders.
“In my opinion, unless something crazy happens, those two will win state,” said Woodland Park coach Keith Sieracki. “They’ll both have tough matches, obviously. But if they stay healthy and they work and they put in the time they will be champions.”
Hankin is moving up from 106 pounds to 120 this season. Several national websites rank Hankin in the top 15. He is a member of the Marine Corps Cadet National Team.
Hankin burst upon the high school scene last year, posting a 34-1 record on his way to the Class 3A state championship. His only loss was to the state’s 5A champion, Kenny Sallas, of Brighton.
“It’s not crazy for me to win state,” Hankin said. “I just need to do it again. When I win it, it’s cool and all, but I know I can, so I’m not surprised at winning it. I feel like I should.
“I like wrestling high school because I like wrestling year-round. It’s a big deal, but it’s not a big deal. It’s fun to be part of a team in high school and be affiliated with all of your buddies.”
Sieracki, a former Army National Team wrestler who qualified for two Olympics, said he is impressed by Hankin’s dedication to the sport.
“I’ve never seen anybody put in as much time year-round as he does.” Sieracki said. “He eats, sleeps and lives wrestling.”
Hankin’s wrestling aspirations far exceed winning a high school state title. He would like to wrestle with a major college program like Ohio State, Penn State or Iowa, and perhaps even for USA Wrestling and in the Olympics.
Sieracki believes Hankin is downplaying his high school wrestling accomplishments.
“In the grand scheme of things it’s high school wrestling, but for me, as much as I’ve accomplished in my wrestling career, I still remember, and am still so happy, that I won a state high school title,” Sieracki said. “It took me all the way to my senior year to win a state title. It was elusive.
“Brady can downplay it as much as he wants, but I know it’s a big deal. And he has a chance to be a rare four-time state champion.”
Only 26 wrestlers in Colorado high school history have won four state championships.
“I would like to be part of that club,” Hankin said. “That would be really cool for me, but it’s hard. I have to keep working.”
Gray wrestled in the state tournament each of his first three years with the Panthers. Last season was the first he placed.
“My main goals are to win state this year and get an offer to wrestle in college,” Gray said.
Gray went 6-1 at state last winter at 160 pounds. He lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual state runner-up, Josh Yancey, of Platte Valley. Gray then dropped into the consolation bracket, where he went 4-0, pinning Bennett’s Matt Copeland for third place.
A week later, Gray was wrestling freestyle and Greco in club.
“He was pinning everybody,” Sieracki said. “He’s turned into such a man.”
Gray will wrestle at 170 this winter. He has been accepted academically to Wyoming and Arizona State, among other schools.
Sieracki said he partners up with Gray during practices.
“I can pretty much alpha male everybody else in here, but he’s a monster,” Sieracki said.