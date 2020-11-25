Delayed by the coronavirus this year, Santa Claus arrived in spirit to Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty in Woodland Park.
“Santa’s sleigh brought some donations,” said Shawn Keehn, broker associate with the real estate company.
With checks and photo ops, recipients and realtors were in the holiday mood generated by the good feelings around giving and receiving.
Nonprofit organization the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek received $450, the check accepted by Mary Bielz and Veldean Myers.
Other recipients of $450 checks were Ken and Judi Hesselberg, directors of Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide, and Lisa Rawson, director of the Community Cupboard.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell and Deputy Renee Bunting smiled big when the company gave them a check for $2,300, a support donation.
“This is the first time in 30 years we haven’t had Santa Claus here,” Keehn said.