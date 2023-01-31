Anyone who has a phone and internet access these days has probably seen an influencer or maybe even a friend taking the plunge into a horse trough topped off with ice and filled with freezing cold water. If someone has a couple extra bucks, maybe they bought an electric tub that keeps the temperature anywhere from 33 degrees to 39 degrees, depending on how cold they want to go. I have also taken the “plunge” and have made a point to make a cold plunge into my horse trough once a day for the next 30 days to see what benefits I can reap from this very uncomfortable practice.

But why? Is it worth it? Or is it just the next new fad that could be proven to be worthless in a few years time?

Well, I can’t predict what research will come out on this in the next couple of years but I can tell you, there is a good argument for people engaging in cold plunges to reap the health benefits.

I’m not sure what nutjob came up with this practice first, but the notorious Wim Hof has made a huge following out of becoming a master of the cold. I suggest researching his techniques and even hearing his story for more information on cold exposure. Cold exposure is also known as hormesis, which is a short-term duration stressor. Hormesis can also be thought of as a “good” type of stress, much like exercise. Basically we are placing short term stress on our body and reap health benefits when it recovers from said stress.

According to a many doctors and scientists, deliberate cold exposure can be very beneficial to fat loss. Whilst plunging into the frigid tub, your body will release more mitochondria in order to produce heat, which we can also think of simply as energy. When energy like adrenaline and mitochondria is released in response to the cold, scientists see more activity from the “brown fat” in our bodies, which is a type of fat that we can use for energy more than it’s less appealing brother, “white fat.” Brown fat produces more energy to keep us warm, thus the more energy expenditure we have, the better our bodies are at burning fat.

Cold-water exposure has also been known to cause the body to release leukocytes into circulation. Leukocytes are white blood cells which are also the cells responsible for battling infections and sickness in the body. Thus, there is some evidence showing that cold exposure may be good for making our immune systems stronger.

For men who are interested, there has been evidence that says cold plunges may also help with raising testosterone levels and aid with fertility. A study published by the International Journal of Andrology reported that cooling the testicles led to a concentration in sperm count and sperm concentration.

Cold-plunge research also states that cold plunges may help increase mental wellness because of the chemistry that happens within the body effecting the brain. There is a specific hormone called norepinephrine that works in cooperation with adrenaline to be at a mental peak in order to take action, as your reaction will be to do so when you are in cold water. Much like the concept of hormesis, placing our body under stress in order to see a compensation once we discontinue the stressor, the same effect is seen in our mental state. Undergoing a deliberate fight or flight response and learning to control the stress and feeling of discomfort teaches a person to also control stress in real life as well. When you inflict a chaos on your mind and body and step back into reality, it makes everything else seem peaceful. And from another science standpoint, scientists witness a large influx of endorphins and dopamine into the brain’s neurotransmitters once a person steps out of a uncomfortable or even painful state.

So, it sounds like exposing our bodies to the cold has many benefits, but I do believe it must be done carefully and thoughtfully. There are risks associated with extreme cold exposure if you are not adapted or used to the cold or have pre-existing conditions. Jumping into a 33-degree lake without any prior conditioning could shock one’s body and send it into cardiac arrest in a worst-case scenario. It is best to start with something moderate like a cold shower or even a 55-degree regulated water tank until your body gradually adapts and learns to be more efficient.

Overall, it is sounding more and more like the benefits of cold exposure may be something all humans can benefit from in some form or fashion, depending on your goals and your adaptability. Personally, since I’ve started this journey, I’ve noticed a huge increase in mental strength and my ability to overcome stress in my life.

Give it a try!

Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 719-640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.