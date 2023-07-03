Born with speed in his blood, Codie Vahsholtz, 32, is the third generation of a family known for conquering the mountain in the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Last month, he took first place in Open Wheel with the 2013 Vahsholtz custom Ford and setting a record for speed at 9:19.192 for the 12.42-mile course.

The win was the 47th for the family since 1978 when Leonard Vahsholtz first raced up the treacherous course. “We haven’t missed a race on Pikes Peak since that day,” Codie said.

Leonard racked up 18 wins in the Stock Car Division while his son Clint claimed 26 titles and Codie is just beginning, with five wins, three in the motorcycle division.

As a youngster, Codie absorbed the family message almost from the get-go.

“I remember, when I was little, hand-grooving all the tires, pulling all those rubber pieces out,” he said. “Kinda made me feel important, like I was a meaningful part of the team, not just a little tiny kid.”

In the Vahsholtz family, hand-grooving tires serves as an apprenticeship.

“I started riding a motorcycle when I was 2½ years old,” he said. “But I never really got into racing until I was 13.”

From his first race up the mountain at 13 in 2011, Codie competed in the motorcycle division for the next eight years, winning three first-place prizes and setting records for speed each time.

In 2019, Carlin Dunne was killed when he “highsided,” the back tire of the motorcycle and crashed near the finish line. As a result of Dunne’s death, race officials cancelled the motorcycle division of the hill climb.

During his time as a competitive motorcycle racer, Codie survived a list of injuries in other races, but never on Pikes Peak.

In addition to breaking his left arm and both feet, suffering a concussion in 2008 in Utah was significant.

“It was bad enough that my eyes changed color. I don’t remember three or four years of my life because of it,” he said. “I didn’t sleep very much. That was a hard time for me.”

But Codie’s rides were another part of the Vahsholtz tradition.

“My grandpa and my dad both rode motorcycles all through their lives,” he said.

The Vahsholtz women have always been part of team. Barbara, Leonard’s wife, initiated a hand-timing system for the race, called “Barb’s Time.” Today, Shelly, Codie’s mother, continues the timing tradition.

After Dunne’s death, Codie took a year off from seeking the adrenaline rush.

“In 2020, I helped my dad, who earned the title ‘King of the Mountain’ for being the overall fastest driver in the race,” Codie said.

By 2021, Codie had resurrected his inner speed demon, sparked by childhood memories.

“I remember sitting at the starting line, watching the racers coming around that first left-hander, completely pitched sideways, throwing rocks out to the fans and all the dust coming off the cars, trucks and motorcycles,” he said. “It caught my interest.”

That year, he won second place in Open Wheel in the Vahsholtz custom-built 2013 Ford and was named rookie of the year.

“I had never driven a race car prior to that,” he said. “As of right now, I really don’t have much experience in a race car at all.”

Last year, Codie won first place in Open Wheel followed by the win last month when he whizzed by Glen Cove and Devil’s Playground at an average of 78 mph, with top speed 140 mph.

The family owns the numbers 1 and 8. Leonard started as #18 and took #81 when he retired. “My grandpa gave my dad #18, turned the numbers around to 81 when he retired,” Codie said. “When I started racing my dad gave me #18 and he took #81.”