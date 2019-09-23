Over a potluck supper at the Sallie Bush Community Building last week, residents of Green Mountain Falls heard the bad news: their community is at risk for another catastrophic fire.
Those who were victims of the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire — evidence of which remains in the stripped vegetation on the mountain above U.S. 24 — could be in the line of fire again, officials said.
“Green Mountain Falls will burn; I can 100% guarantee,” said Michelle Connelly, a firefighter with Coalition for the Upper South Platte, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mitigation, education and fighting fires. “We just don’t know when and what it’s going to look like.”
Urged on by the Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities, Connelly wrote a successful grant for fire mitigation work in Green Mountain Falls that began last year in the H.B. Wallace Preserve east of town. The grant covers site visits, consultations and assessments.
“Green Mountain Falls has a higher risk of fire than Paradise, Calif.,” Connelly said, referring to the town destroyed by fire last year.
Connelly recalled that the Waldo Canyon Fire ignited during the night of June 22, 2012, and within a few hours authorities had evacuated residents along the entire Ute Pass area. “As you probably realized, we had firefighters stationed up and down the pass putting out spot fires,” she said. “If that fire had crossed the highway … we got lucky. We got damn lucky. Next time we may not be lucky.”
Because of the fire danger, Utilities staff is concerned about the risk to Catamount Reservoir which holds the water supply for the city of Colorado Springs. As a result, Utilities has helped to fund mitigation projects in Green Mountain Falls, Connelly said.
The idea is to give firefighters a safe environment to fight fires after residents have been evacuated. “The fire chief (Steve Murphy) said they will not send personnel into an area if they’re not sure firefighters can get out safely,” Connelly said. “We can all part with our vegetation and still have some.”
For homeowners, the grants awarded to the Coalition for the Upper Soutn Platte (CUSP) will cover 40% of the cost of fuel mitigation — the work done by insured private contractors. “We work closely with property owners to make sure we do what we need to and feel comfortable with,” she said. “It is hard to cut vegetation, very hard. Mitigation doesn’t mean cutting everything or nearly everything. It’s select cutting.”
Connelly provided a list of mitigation tips for homeowners, which is available at colorado.gov/greenmountainfalls.
“I want you to think about cutting vegetation back so that it is not so thick again,” Connelly said. “Right now we do not have enough fire personnel in Green Mountain Falls if it were on fire.”
For information about a consultation with CUSP or the Colorado State Forest Service, call town hall at 684-9414.