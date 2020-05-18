Teller County residents are in the line of fire for another possible disaster.
“The populated areas of Woodland Park have a greater risk of wildfire than 95% of the communities in Colorado,” said Jane Mannon, director of outreach and development for Coalition for the Upper South Platte.
“We are on the hot seat, definitely,” she said, speaking in a Zoom meeting May 7.
Mannon cited “Ahead of the Fire,” an award-winning 2018 project by the Arizona Republic and USA Today newspapers. “Teller County has a greater wildfire likelihood than 100% of the communities in Colorado,” Mannon said.
The coalition, a nonprofit organization, specializes in fire/noxious weed mitigation projects, along with trail building and water monitoring, in the South Platte watershed.
An the day that Mannon spoke, there was a red flag warning issued for the Pikes Peak Region due to high winds and low humidity. There have been several such warnings recently, an indication that 2020 is on track to be one of the top hottest years on record, said Mannon, citing an article in Scientific American.
The 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. became the poster for catastrophic wildfire in the increasingly more arid west. “In Paradise, 85 people died and 19,000 buildings were destroyed,” Mannon said. “Paradise had six major evacuation routes.”
The city of Woodland Park has three evacuation points. “This puts it in perspective of what our risks are here,” Mannon said. “And the other communities will be evacuating through Woodland Park.”
With the conditions ripe — a combination of drought, wind, heat and low humidity — for another catastrophic fire, Mannon offered tips for businesses to plan ahead.
Citing a statistic from the Institute for Business and Home Safety, Mannon said that an estimated 25% of businesses do not reopen following a major disaster.
Having a plan reaps benefits. “Preparedness bolsters your security and increases credibility with your employees, customers, suppliers and most importantly, your greater community,” she said.
But there’s another reason a business owner should plan. “It may help reduce insurance costs,” she said, adding that preparedness enhances a company’s ability to recover from financial losses, damages to equipment or product and business interruption.
On another note, Mannon’s presentation highlighted the critical nature of technology after a disaster. “Our increasing dependency on computer technology requires a whole additional level of protection for business operations,” she said.
For more information, Mannon cited the Department of Homeland Security website, ready.gov/business.
“Clearly we cannot dismiss the wildfire risk,” she said. “Even knowing everything that is going on right now, the risk is not going to stop or be put on hold until we’re ready to deal with it.”