Sieracki is in his seventh season as the Panthers’ head coach. He thinks the team has a great shot at qualifying as many as eight wrestlers to February’s state tournament. Sieracki is one of the most decorated and successful wrestlers in the history of the U.S. Army program. Sieracki, 46, is one of the most decorated American Greco-Roman wrestlers never to compete for an Olympic team. He qualified for two of them — 2000 in Sydney and 2004 in Athens — but he was removed from his perch each time due to appeals and technicalities. “At one time I would say he had one of the best straight lifts in the world,” said Sieracki’s brother, Aaron also a long-time member of the Army team. Keith Sieracki was a United States Army MP stationed at Fort Carson. Keith joined the Army World Class Athletes Program at Fort Carson in 1991 after serving in the Gulf War. His accomplishments include winning the U.S Olympic Team Trials in 2000 and 2004, finishing second in 1996 and third in 2008; six-time Armed Forces champion; four-time U.S. national champion. Keith retired from wrestling in 2009. Two years after that he retired from the army as a sergeant first class after a nearly 21-year career that included a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He is a native of Wisconsin. He recently obtained his real estate license and works as an agent for EXIT Realty Colorado. His daughter, Morghan, was a star soccer player for Woodland Park and also played collegiately several seasons for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
-Compiled by Danny Summers