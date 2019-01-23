JOHN PAUL GENIESSE, WOODLAND PARK HIGH SCHOOL, BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Geniesse is in his fifth season as the Panthers’ coach. His teams won just one game his first two seasons combined, but improved to 6-17 in 2016-17 and 10-13 last season. This year’s team is 3-10. Prior to arriving at Woodland Park, Geniesse spent one season as an assistant coach at Doane University in Crete, Neb. Geniesse began his head- coaching career at Discovery Canyon, starting the program from scratch in 2007. The Thunder’s first varsity season was 2008-09. They went 13-7 with Josh Scott (he now plays professionally in Japan) leading the way. Geniesse’s best Discovery Canyon team was his last. The 2012-13 squad went 17-8 and won a first-round playoff game. His Thunder teams had a combined record of 54-59. His first coaching job was as an assistant at the University of Great Falls from 2005-07. He is a graduate of Sheridan High School and earned his psychology degree at Great Falls.
- Compiled by Danny Summers