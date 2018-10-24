Coach Roskam, 42, is in his eighth season as the Panthers’ coach. He has also been an assistant basketball coach and track coach for the school. He took over as Woodland Park’s athletic director this fall. Roskam came to Woodland Park from Sierra, where he was the head coach of the Stallions for seven seasons. He also was Sierra’s head baseball coach and track coach at various times. Roskam began his head coaching career at Cripple Creek (2000-03). He was the also the Pioneers’ athletic director, as well as the school’s head baseball coach. Roskam graduated high school in 1994 in Oklahoma and played college football. He has three kids. His oldest son, Dominic, was a four-year starter for the Panthers and is a first-year college student at Western State. Roskam’s youngest son, Braden, is a sophomore and plays both offense and defense for the Panthers. His daughter, Gianna, is an eighth-grader at Woodland Park Middle School and plays volleyball, soccer and basketball. Roskam’s wife, Shannon, is a 1993 Woodland Park graduate. She is a power lifter.
-Compiled by Danny Summers