DEL GARRICK, WOODLAND PARK HIGH SCHOOL, GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Garrick has been the head coach since December 2015. He is in his fourth season, and the Panthers are enjoying their best year under his leadership. As of Thursday, they were 6-12 and ranked No. 46 in the Class 4A RPI standings. The top 48 teams advance to the state tournament. Del is also the human resources director for the school district. He is a 1988 Woodland Park graduate. He played football, baseball and basketball for the Panthers. He graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., where he played football and baseball. He taught and coached in Quincy, Wash., from 1992-2001. While there, he was a head boys’ basketball coach and assistant baseball and football coach. He returned to Woodland Park High School in 2001, where he was a teacher and head baseball coach, as well as an assistant football coach. Garrick then became the school’s athletic director for three years, before becoming the high school principal for 10 years.
Garrick’s coaching philosophy revolves around keeping what’s most important top of mind: “You want your kids to learn the hard life skills and be better every single day. How they turn out 10 years from now means more to me than how we did in our game last night,” he said.
Garrick’s three daughters are all Woodland Park graduates: Jennica (2012), Alexa (2014) and Delaney (2018). He and his wife, Trecia, have been married for 27 years.
