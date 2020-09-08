Woodland Park native Clint Vahsholtz was still giddy a day after winning the coveted King of the Mountain title during the 98th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, presented by Gran Turismo.
“It’s crazy. It’s nuts. It happened. I still think it’s a dream,” the 49-year-old Vahsholtz said. “I’m happy to be a guy who lives in Woodland Park and I’m happy I’m glad I could bring this championship home to this community.”
Vahsholtz, a 1989 Woodland Park High School graduate, long ago established himself as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the famed race. His 23 class victories leading up to the Aug. 30 event were the most of any competitor since the race was founded in 1916 by philanthropist Spencer Penrose.
But the one thing eluding Vahsholtz was an overall title. He was third to go off the starting line in this year’s race up Pikes Peak Highway, which started at 9,390 feet at Mile Marker 7. When he crossed the finish in 9 minutes, 35.490 seconds in his modified 2013 Ford Open, he knew he had a strong run, but he wasn’t sure whether his time would hold up with many more talented drivers yet to race.
“When I got out of the car it felt like a quicker run than when I set the Open Wheel Class record in 2017,” Vahsholtz said. “It turned out it was 10 seconds slower.”
From the summit, Vahsholtz looked on anxiously as other drivers worked their way up the mountain. David Donner, a long-time Broadmoor-area resident and three-time King of the Mountain winner, crossed the finish line minutes before Vahsholtz with a time of 9:36.559. Paul Dallenbach, a Basalt resident and former two-time King of the Mountain champ, raced after Vahsholtz and clocked a time of 9:36.181. Cole Powelson of Salt Lake City went off after Dallenbach and came in at 9:37.449.
Less than two seconds separated the top four finishers.
“I knew before the race I had to give it my all,” Vahsholtz said. “I never raced in a car that had potential to win it all. This was finally the year.”
The last American driver to win the King of the Mountain title before Vahsholtz was Donner in 2005.
One of the last people Vahsholtz talked with prior to making his run was his son, Codie, a three-time winner on Pikes Peak in motorcycle divisions.
“Codie bolted me in,” Clint said. “He kept me super calm.”
Clint’s father, Leonard, is the chief mechanic and owner of Clint’s car. He was at the start line keeping an eye on times while his son was at the 14,115-foot peak.
“When you win King of the Mountain people notice what you do,” said Leonard, who won on Pikes Peak 18 times beginning in the mid-1970s. “You have to take what the mountain gives you. Clint has raced the mountain long enough to know that.
“This car was racing 3-5 seconds faster than in 2017 when we set the Open Wheel record, but a slicker road from the night before changed the conditions and the way you approach the race.”
When Clint made his way down the mountain mid-afternoon, he was greeted by his wife, Shelly, his daughter, Carli, and his mother, Barb, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Clint celebrated that night with a giant party.”
Clint began racing in the Hill Climb in 1992. He was supposed to race in 1991, but he broke his femur in 13 places prior to the race and was unable to compete.
Clint has set a goal of winning 25 times on Pikes Peak.He also plans to compete in the 100th running of the Race to the Clouds in 2022. He said he is open to driving with a factory team if he is approached.
“It would be nice to get in an 8-minute car,” Clint said. “It’s something I’ve always thought about.”