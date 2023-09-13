If all goes according to plan, Woodland Park residents will be climbing the walls at The Forge Climbing LLC. The indoor facility is a project of 10 local investors comprised of business owners and industry specialists.

“We’ve acquired a distressed property on East Chester Avenue,” said Bryan Johnson, spokesperson for the investors, speaking to the Downtown Development Authority Sept. 5.

Johnson’s appearance was a preliminary to the investors’ pending request for tax increment financing for the project. The TIF reimbursement is based on the increase in property values due to the improvements.

The investors plan to build the facility on .51 acre and raze the vacant building, which is unsalvageable, Johnson said. The land is zoned Central Business District and is the former site of Gorman Auction.

“The Forge is a group of like-minded people with a vast array of skill sets, both in climbing and professionally,” Johnson said, reading from his power point presentation. “This indoor rock-climbing facility would combine elements of climbing to fuel self-confidence, spark inner potential, and ignite a sense of adventure by providing a venue to enjoy athletic activity in a safe and controlled environment.”

In response, Tony Perry, the DDA chair, thanked Johnson for requesting the TIF as a preliminary, rather than after completion of the project. If approved by the board, the investors would receive the tax reimbursement after a year of paying property taxes, Perry said.

The investors plan to break ground by spring 2024, Johnson said.

With the sale of 6.63 acres in Woodland Station by the DDA to the Tava Group, the COG Railway car on the property has been the source of a dilemma. When the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway donated the car to the DDA, the late Duane Carter paid to have the car brought to the property. In November 2019, the DDA held a ceremony to name the car “Myrna” after Carter’s late wife.

Cog car conundrum

Before purchasing the property in Woodland Station, Tava’s chief executive officer, Derek Waggoner, agreed to fund the costs of moving the COG away from the property.

With no specific location determined, the COG remains in Woodland Station.

“The Carters believe that their dad signed an agreement with the city that the COG would never be moved,” Perry said. “I find zero evidence of that. I think, early on, the family acted emotionally to the COG potentially being moved.”

Looking for evidence, Perry said he has gone over minutes of the DDA as well as the city council meetings over the past 2½ years.

“It’s not very clear, not easy to follow,” Perry said.

Perry said he did find a document signed by Mayor Hilary LaBarre and Merry Jo Larsen, the past DDA chair, that accepts ownership by the city and Ute Pass Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.

The issue heightened with the death of Duane Carter in December 2022.

“My position is to allow the Carter family grace to hopefully get better data; we do have attorneys trying to help us figure this out,” Perry said. “We want to get the COG moved at some point, sooner rather than later, obviously, before breaking ground (on the Tava project). It’s a liability sitting on the property.”

After the meeting, Perry said he expected to have a report on his research into past documents at the DDA meeting Oct. 3.

The Tava House project, steakhouse, culinary school and event center, is inching along, said Mark Weaver, investor, and spokesperson for the development in Woodland Station. The traffic and environmental studies are nearly completed, preliminaries to beginning the development, he said.

“All these things take a lot of time and getting things done quickly is not an option. I apologize for how long it takes, but we are moving forward.”