Sweet sentiments with forever messages, Kathleen Clifton’s “Timeless Birthday Book” leaves a little tug at the heart. With scenic photographs taken on her travels, the book is a calendar of birthdays for loved ones.

Inspired by the birthday books of her grandmother and mother, Doris and Claire, respectively, Clifton created the forever personal calendar.

“The book is a way to remember people intentionally and that you feel honored to have in your life,” she said.

Clifton includes uplifting quotes on the pages along with dates of birthdays or special occasions. She sends card, or even makes a phone call, to mark the occasion, a birthday, anniversary or even in remembrance of those left behind after the death of a loved one.

“Connection on a personal level is so important,” she said. “I think a lot of people are craving that rather than the coldness of the hurry-up digital age.”

Unlike the fast-paced duties of life in the 21st century, the book is an interlude.

“It’s not a task to get done with, not something to cross off your list,” she said.

For the book’s cover, Clifton chose the image of a grandfather pointing to the Big Dipper in the sky, a timeless image that introduces the book.

The idea of a birthday book is simple but profound.

“You may forget what someone said or did, but you never forget how someone made you feel,” she said.

Clifton will talk about her book from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Farm and Art Market on Lake Street in Green Mountain Falls, and from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park.