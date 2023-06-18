Cleanup efforts continue after a fuel tanker overturned May 16 in the parking lot near the intersection of U.S. 24 and Colo. 67, at the edge of Gold Hill Square South shopping center in Woodland Park.

In the accident, the driver narrowly missed the turn into the lot, overturned and spilled 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel, some of which drained into the storm drain system.

The next day, Jay Teague, Teller County’s Director of the Office of Emergency Management, reported that the spill was contained at the East Fork/Fountain Creek junction.

In his report, Teague noted that while, 2,100 gallons spilled, 5,000 gallons of fuel were offloaded soon after the accident.

The tanker’s owner and transport company, Acorn, hired Enviroserve as the cleanup contractor, and OneAtlas as the testing lab for processing soil and water samples, Teague said last week.

“The cleanup is going well, nearly 200 tons of soil have been excavated,” he said. “And the crews have been averaging eight to ten thousand gallons of water per day from rain runoff that has been vacuumed from the containment pond for processing.”

Teague added that he monitors the efforts with weekly updates and copies of the lab results.

The next phase of the remediation project will include replacement/repair of the parking lot where the spill occurred. As well, the contractor will repair or replace the landscape in the park area where the containment effort took place behind Safeway, Teague said.

The City of Woodland Park will have the final inspection of the area to insure they are satisfied with the remediation, he added.