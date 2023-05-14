In a lifetime of public service, Clarke Becker has come full circle. Former Woodland Park mayor and executive director of the Teller County Economic Development Council, Becker combines government with a commercial beat.

After serving as mayor, Becker was elected twice as a Teller County commissioner, followed by several years as director of Colorado Rural Development Council, retiring last year.

Unwilling to hang it all up, Becker accepted a position as a one-stop operator for the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, which puts him back in Teller County.

For him, the new role as a conduit between El Paso and Teller counties to energize the labor market adds another note to his 30 years in promoting economic development.

“The purpose of economic development is to influence positive economic change, helping citizens understand the role of business in the community,” he said.

While serving as a county commissioner. Becker was involved in the creation of the workforce center in 1993, helping organize the bylaws and hiring the center’s first executive director.

In 2009, Becker added the title of director of the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium.

“Government does not create jobs; business creates jobs,” he said.

When it comes to economic development, Becker is guided by three principles.

“There has to be an environment conducive to doing business; that, I believe is on our local elected officials,” he said. “Create regulations, or the lack thereof, that allow businesses to be successful.”

As mayor, Becker worked to bring affordable housing for the labor force in Woodland Park, but it was years before developers thought that was a good idea. Yet there is still a gap for Becker’s second guiding principle.

“The third principle is that we have to have a workforce that is job-ready and available,” he said. “If business isn’t hiring, there’s nothing our workforce system can do to help the job seeker. Today, business is hiring.”

In the time where the Great Resignation still affects some businesses, Becker sees another source of labor.

“We have older workers who retired during the pandemic,” he said adding that some are re-thinking the retirement decision. “There’s some real talent in our older population that could benefit a lot of our businesses, stability-wise, work ethic. But we’ve got to create the environment that makes it attractive for job seekers.”

Based in Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, whose executive director is Traci Marques, serves clients throughout the region. Erin O’Connell heads the center’s office in Woodland Park while Brent Kennedy and Denise Wilson work with clients at the Aspen Mine Center West in Cripple Creek.

With Commissioner Bob Campbell representing the county on the workforce board and Debbie Miller as chair of the workforce development board, Teller County has an edge for employers as well as employees.

“Clarke has significant experience in economic development and the workforce role throughout all of Colorado, which benefits our organization,” said Miller, who is also president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. “Additionally, his introspection and personal knowledge of Teller County will be a benefit to us in this region.”