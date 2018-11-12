A lawsuit that just won’t go away, two letters written last month brought the judge’s decision into another nasty exchange.
In summary, in September, Judge Gregory Lyman ruled in favor of Arden Weatherford’s Woodland Park Beer Garden, citing Weatherford’s compliance with the conditions and obligations concerning Lot 2 in Woodland Station.
The 12-page ruling highlights a provision of Aug. 20, 2009, when the city of Woodland Park and the Development Authority entered into a Woodland Station Disposition and Development Agreement.
To date, the only development in Woodland Station is the hardware store. When negotiations between Weatherford and the DDA failed over his proposal for a beer garden in Lot 2, Weatherford sued the board — and eventually won the decision in September.
But the lawsuit still causes ill feelings among the participants, resulting in the two letters. The first, written by Steve Randolph blames the influence of DDA treasurer Tanner Coy in convincing the board to pursue the lawsuit.
“And the results of his disproportionate influence have cost us local taxpayers around $600,000 for legal fees and court-ordered payments,” Randolph wrote.
As normal procedure, Mayor Neil Levy read the letter at a Woodland Park City Council meeting, and was roundly chastised by some for it. But Levy cited the city’s policy of sharing letters with the public.
Randolph’s letter earned a reply from David Neville, one of three DDA attorneys and one of two who defended the authority in court. “Make no mistake, while the Court found the DDA to be in breach of the 2013 agreement, retaining the property was a huge victory for the DDA,” Neville wrote in a letter addressed to Erin Smith, the city’s attorney. “The plaintiffs in the case rejected every settlement offer.”
Not true, said Weatherford. As proof, Weatherford sent the Courier a copy of the settlement agreement that he signed along with DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen and DDA attorney Steven Rupp and Weatherford’s attorney, Stephanie Brewer.
The agreement, had it been honored, would have halted the lawsuit, Weatherford said.
Among the provisions of the settlement agreement is one that states the DDA shall convey Lot 2 to Woodland Park Beer Garden on a Special Warranty Deed. Within 30 days after receipt of the deed to Lot 2, the LLC (beer garden) shall provide a copy of its concept plan to the DDA.
However, last week, Coy nixed the provisions of the agreement. “Merry Jo does not have the authority to sign that agreement,” he said. “We were advised by our attorney that the settlement offer was illegal.”
Weatherford responded in an email to the Courier. “The City of Woodland Park needs to rid itself of the DDA. There was no measurable development because the DDA breached the contract,” he writes.
“This cycle of disingenuous posturing, petty politics, and outright deception needs to end. The DDA is not even working on creating the development they promised the City in 2009.”
At the DDA meeting Nov. 6, Sally Riley, representing city manager Darrin Tangeman, brought up the the 2009 development agreement. Because the DDA is in default of that agreement, the city proposed amending the timeline. The original completion date of redevelopment of Woodland Station was to be in December 2015, according to the 2009 agreement.
The issue will be discussed at the city council meeting Thursday. “The amendment keeps the city’s options available in the future, whether to extend the contract for the disposition and development agreement,” Riley said.