The City of Woodland Park is seeking input from the community as it is recruiting a new police chief, according to a news release.
The virtual town hall is 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 17.
"Appointed by the City Manager, the Chief of Police plans, organizes, coordinates, and directs the overall public safety program of the City in the enforcement of law and order and in the prevention of crime; coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies," the city said in a statement. "This includes ensuring the department provides courteous and expedient customer service to the general public and City department staff and assumes full management responsibility for all department services and activities."
To attend the meeting, visit bit.ly/3qkTc3U. The meeting ID is 89928037825 and use 166600 as the passcode.
The search is being conducted by Koff & Associates, a human resources and recruiting firm.
Those who can't make it to the forum can provide input and feedback to recruitment manager Frank Rojas at 510-495-0448 or frojas@koffassociates.com or executive recruiter at 510-345-3954 or gpalmer@koffassociates.com.