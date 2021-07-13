It’s been a rough year for Woodland Park, especially when it comes to leadership.
There’s a leadership vacuum across many crucial levels in this community. Government, law enforcement, education.
I’ll be blunt.
The school superintendent’s contract was terminated after a DUI. The city manager resigned to take a job across the country. The mayor died of COVID mere months after the previous mayor’s death. The city council is down several members and can’t seem to agree on ... much ... the least of which would be voting in new members. The police chief just retired, abruptly, after in investigation into his workplace conduct. And two police commanders are on leave while a separate investigation is underway.
Oh, and yes, there was also a global pandemic happening during all of this.
There are backstories on all of the above, certainly, and personal histories and explanations. But taken together, these situations that have happened in this small mountain community in under a year are shocking.
Why is there so much turmoil in this beautiful city of just 7,500 people?
There are also many positive things happening in the City Above the Clouds.
A new superintendent has been hired for Woodland Park School District. Mathew Neal starts this month, after moving all the way from Kuwait.
A new city manager has been hired. Michael Lawson took on the role after serving for months as acting city manager following Darrin Tangeman’s departure.
A long divided Woodland Park City Council has yet to agree on a new mayor as well as new members to fill council vacancies. But another city board, the Downtown Development Authority, just last week appointed three new members.
Also, the city is looking to bring in an interim police chief in the near future.
And thankfully, with the widespread availability and ease of vaccinations, COVID restrictions are waning and businesses are operating again.
The Fourth of July celebration and Symphony Above the Clouds returned last week - a needed balm to the residents of the area.
But what’s it going to take to really turn the tide on this community’s run of bad luck?
It’s time to call in the reinforcements, put past squabbles behind and move forward toward a better Woodland Park. Easily said, but not at all easily done.
How do we accomplish that?
It’s going to take strong leadership.
Let’s put our heads together and come up with some ideas.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.