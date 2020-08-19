The city of Woodland Park has temporarily suspended sales of new casket burial plots as it looks to expand the municipal cemetery. Plots that have already been purchased will still be used when they are needed. Plots for interment of ashes to be buried in the cemetery will still be available for purchase.
As a preliminary to expanding the cemetery grounds, the city will fund geophysical survey work. According to Suzanne Leclercq, assistant city manager, the survey and expansion work will affect the city’s budget and the time required to complete the expansion. The use of the cemetery spans more than 125 years.