In November, City staff began research on a topic that has created a good deal of buzz in Woodland Park and throughout the country: short-term rentals.
A “Short-term rental” or “STR” is typically defined as a rental of any residential home unit or accessory building for 30 days or less. Online marketplaces such as Airbnb and VRBO have helped streamline the process of renting and listing these short-term rentals. STRs have brought both community benefits and concerns to Woodland Park as they have grown in popularity over the years.
Residents and Council have expressed interest in the City addressing some concerns that have arisen around STRs. As a result, the City Council and Planning Commission held a Joint Work Session on May 5 to discuss the topic of STRs. Rob Felts, Assistant to the City Manager, presented the findings from the initial research to the group. This presentation included:
Current statistics and existing procedure. The existing procedure for those who want to start a short-term rental in Woodland Park is that they must apply for a business license and collect City sales and lodging taxes. As of May 1, there were 130 licensed short-term rentals in Woodland Park.
Concerns. Stakeholder interviews were conducted with short-term rental owners, hotel owners, citizens, and representatives from the business community.
The primary areas of concern that we heard from these interviews were:
Safety
Property rights
Community character
Effects on long-term rental supply
Effects on affordable housing supply
Hazards of over/under regulation
Enforcement
Case studies. Short-term rental policies of other municipalities were presented. Nederland, Fraser, Northglenn, Colorado Springs and Georgetown were included.
The presentation sparked a dialogue about the need for a better understanding of the impact of short-term rentals on our community. The City Council and Planning Commission agreed that more community input was needed. City staff was tasked with developing a community engagement plan that would capture feedback from a wide variety of community members.
Fast-forward to mid-June, and the City is right in the middle of carrying out that community engagement plan. This plan includes in-person and online opportunities to share input to ensure that stakeholders of all walks of life have the opportunity to participate.
In-Person Community Conversations: Attend an in-person roundtable event to voice your opinions and discuss with other community members. These events will be held at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Pre-registration on WhatsUpWoodlandPark.com is required.
Online Questionnaire: Take an online questionnaire designed to help us understand your thoughts on STRs. Questionnaires will close on July 14.
Online questionnaires and registration for Community Conversations can be found on our digital community engagement platform, WhatsUpWoodlandPark.com. On the platform, residents can also find background information, a recording of the May 5 presentation, the full project timeline, and more.
We look forward to hearing the unique perspectives of the community throughout June and July. The input we gather is critical to helping City Council and staff understand how to fairly address concerns.
Grace Johnson is the Communications and Marketing Coordinator for the City of Woodland Park. She can be reached at gjohnson@city-woodlandpark.org or 719-687-5218.