A little over a year ago, I used this space to lay out ways the city of Woodland Park would work to better engage our community in 2021. In doing so, we sought to build trust between residents and those of us privileged to serve as your city employees.
Though we are almost two full months into 2022, we as your city staff wanted to share our progress on our goal of earning your trust over the past year. We are glad to report we made significant progress on the three specific initiatives mentioned in the Jan. 27, 2021 edition of this column. We also made headway in advancing several of Woodland Park’s top priorities. More details are below:
“What’s Up Woodland Park” online engagement platform. In its inaugural year of 2021, “What’s Up” received over 4,600 visits. A total of 1,459 visitors participated in at least one engagement project. The city’s comprehensive plan was the project drawing the most visitors to “What’s Up.”
2030 Envision Woodland Park Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan responsible for setting a vision for our community for the next 10 years was completed on schedule and budget. Over 60 residents and business owners donated thousands of hours of their time in creating the plan.
Improvements to the budget document. Major changes were made to the 2022 Budget document. Several improvements to readability including adding plain language narratives were incorporated to the document to assist readers in determining where and how tax dollars are being spent.
A few other notable steps forward for Woodland Park include:
Setting surplus funds aside for paying down debt. Unexpectedly strong sales tax revenues and expenditure savings were set aside to pay down debt on the Woodland Aquatic Center and/or Memorial Park. In total, $1.5 million was set aside in 2021 to pay down debt — $1 million more than initially budgeted.
Reorganization to speed up development process and capital projects. Significant changes in the city’s operational structure added more staff to the city’s Planning & Building Services and Public Works Departments. The intended result is shorter review times for plans reviews and more timely completion of major city capital projects like road repairs and sidewalk improvements.
Reinstatement of the Citizens Academy. This popular program allowing residents to learn about city operations in a hand-on way was brought back after a year and a half hiatus. The program generated so much interest in 2021 that it will be held twice in 2022.
Tourism strategic planning. Grant money from the Colorado Tourism Office was used to form a strategic vision and action plan for tourism in the city and northern Teller County. More than 25 community stakeholders joined together on how tourism can be managed for the benefit of residents and businesses while protecting our beautiful natural and built environments for the future.
In looking deeper into 2022, the city seeks to carry forward momentum built up in many of these same areas. Continued emphasis will be placed on paying down debt, boosting financial transparency, completing capital projects (especially those road and drainage related) and growing community engagement.
The city will also look for new ways to attract and retain high quality employees. As the Great Resignation rages on, we must find creative means to preserve services residents count on. This is especially challenging for frontline roles like police and our field crews. As is the case with virtually every other organization, we will be challenged by supply shortages and a rapidly increasing cost of doing business.
Yet, if 2020 and 2021 taught us anything, it is resilience in the face of the unknown. We are confident we will continue to make progress on all these things and more.
On behalf of your city government, we appreciate the opportunity to serve you. We look forward to finding new ways to earn and keep your trust while making our Woodland Park better each day.
Michael Lawson is the city manager for the city of Woodland Park. Michael has worked in city government for 15 years, serving in variety of roles for cities in Colorado and California. He can be reached at mlawson@city-woodlandpark.org or 719-687-9246.