If Woodland Park City Council approves proposed cuts to the 2021 budget, several programs and functions of the city would be either reduced or axed.
In a special meeting Nov. 16, Mayor Val Carr suggested reducing the city’s mill levy by one-half mill to 15.75. “That would not decrease our unrestricted fund balance much at all,” Carr said.
City finance officer Emily Katsimpalis said, “The reduction in the mill levy will come out of our revenues. We can’t take any of that out of our fund balance.”
City Manager Darrin Tangeman added that the cut would result in revenue reduction of $62,000 next year, and the deficit would increase gradually every year into perpetuity. He cautioned against reducing the mill levy due to uncertainty surrounding the Gallagher Amendment, which Colorado voters overturned Nov. 3. The amendment sets the assessed value of property at 45% for residential and 55% for commercial.
Carr and council members Jim Pfaff and Robert Zuluaga countered with proposed cuts to next year’s budget. Councilors Kellie Case, Hilary LaBarre and Rusty Neal were absent. New council member Stephanie Alfieri, who was elected Nov. 3 to fill the vacancy on the council but hasn’t been officially sworn in yet, attended the meeting via the Zoom online platform.
The proposed cuts would affect:
1. Teller County Victim Advocate. The city shares the cost with Teller County for the victim advocate, Erika Vida. “The last thing we backfilled as a city was $34,000 from the general fund for the victim advocate,” Tangeman said, speaking after the meeting. “Erika helped with the Kelsey Berreth case, she helps with the impacts of all domestic violence and other issues. She is critical for our community to support.”
2. Main Street. The proposed budget cuts include $10,000 from the $15,000 the city provides the organization. Alfieri, a former Main Street board member, said she supported this reduction. Alfieri was removed from the Main Street board due to an ethics complaint earlier in the year.
3. Visitors Center. Carr and Pfaff suggested cutting $20,000 of the $42,000 annual contract with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce to manage the center. “I’m not for funding the Visitor Center at all,” Zuluaga said.
4. Code Enforcement. “I would suggest that we could certainly find funds by moving our code enforcement position to half-time,” Zuluaga said. “I’m hearing just way too many complaints in the community. We moved that (position) to full-time, we’ve had experimental time to see how this works and it seems to me to be an overreach of the government.”
One of those complaints was from Zuluaga himself, as he stated in a public meeting earlier this year. As a result, the city conducted an investigation and found that the city’s code enforcement officer, Courtney Wadham, continues to have a perfect record of enforcing the city’s codes. “She did what is expected of her to enforce our laws as a law enforcement officer and she did nothing wrong,” Tangeman said.
According to the city charter, the mayor or the council are prohibited from being involved in the hiring, firing or transferring of city employees.
5. Police Dispatch. Zuluaga suggested cutting or consolidating the dispatch center at the police department, as a revenue reduction.
6. Woodland Aquatic Center. “I am not willing to allocate, without examination, a third of a million dollars that we are authorizing for WAC,” Zuluaga said.
After the meeting, Tangeman said, “The expected cost-recovery ratio for a pool is anywhere from 55% to 65%. That is the national range for an aquatic center of our type.”
7. Ute Pass Cultural Center. “The center is one of our big wins for the city; one of the things I’m most proud of. We’ve transformed it to one of the premier facilities in the city. People love going to events there now,” Tangeman said. “We hired the right people to run it; Nicole Evans has improved our bookings and revenues to levels not observed in a decade. Before she came in, we were losing money.”
The proposed budget cuts have not been discussed publicly, Tangeman said.
“I’m not aware that council has openly discussed the impacts of these proposed cuts to the city with the public,” Tangeman said. “I believe that public policy, analysis and policy deliberations should be discussed openly with the public in a transparent and accountable way so that the city and our council can justify why they are making budget decisions. That is what our community expects.”
According to the city charter, the city manager serves as the primary policy advisor to the city council. Tangeman, who has resigned his post effective Dec. 11 to take a position across the country, responded to questions about the fiscal impact of the recommendations.
“We could lose twice as much revenue with Gallagher’s legislative fix. I serve on the Colorado Municipal League Executive Board and our policy analysts have expressed significant concerns about the impending legislative fix next year,” he said. “They recommended that municipalities wait to determine the impact so that we can make an informed decision. There could be a significant shift in how property taxes are levied next year.”
Tangeman urged caution on Carr’s proposal. “The city’s financial advisor, Jim Manire from Hilltop Securities Inc., has previously raised concerns that a mill levy reduction is not sustainable and that the revenue would be better served towards paying off debt service early,” he said. “Mr. Manire has told us that reducing our mill levy will ultimately hurt the city’s municipal bond ratings at a time when we need an improved rating to renegotiate better terms on our bonds and certificates of participation.”
As well, Tangeman said the next five years are crucial to the city’s financial health. In 2025, when the city calls the bonds and certificates of participation, the proposed mill-levy reduction would result in a loss of $325,000 within that five years that could be used to retire debt early and reduce interest payments by our taxpayers.
When asked if this recommendation conflicts with council’s primary goal to retire debt service early, Tangeman said, “In 10 years, the reduction in the city’s mill levy will have eliminated as much as $700,000 that could have been placed toward debt reduction.”
As well, Tangeman is against using the city’s unassigned fund balance to cover the proposed cuts. “The fund balance is a savings account to be used for emergencies, and using the fund balance to fund operations is like running your business off of your savings account” he said. “Public finance 101 says you should avoid funding ongoing operational costs with one-time revenues.”
Asked if other cities are considering reducing revenues during the pandemic, Tangeman said, “I am not aware of any peer communities in our region or Colorado making those decisions in light of the economic uncertainty of our future.”