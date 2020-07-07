We are already into the second half of 2020, and it’s hard to believe how quickly these first six months have gone by. Like all other communities, Woodland Park has seen its share of challenges and opportunities this year.
We often use the phrase “hindsight is 20/20,” which is very fitting with the many lessons we have continued to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic. In all challenges it is important that we can find some 20/20 hindsight, and silver linings along the way from which we can all learn from and be grateful for.
Having 20/20 vision as we look forward to opportunities within the City of Woodland Park is exciting, including the chance to improve internal and external communication through the launch of our new City website. The initial planning for the new website took place during the latter part of 2019, and we have had a staff team working with Civic Plus, the website developer, on design, content and functionality throughout this year. The new website will go live by July 9, and we are eager to share this new resource with our community and provide many user-friendly features and functionality that increases transparency and makes it easier to interact and find information.
Some of you may have already seen two new resources on the City’s existing website over the past few months. Both are part of the Civic Plus platform, with one being a new CivicHR employment page where you can find open job opportunities and submit online application materials more easily by creating a personal application account. You can also be alerted of new job opportunities by signing up for job alerts. CivicRec is the other new feature launched earlier this year where you can easily register online for Parks and Recreation classes, sports, sign up for activities at the Woodland Aquatic Center, reserve the Ute Pass Cultural Center and other parks and public facilities within the City of Woodland Park.
Along with the Human Resource and Parks and Recreation resources, the new website has an updated design where you will be able to enjoy easy navigation. There are static buttons for quick access to meeting agendas and minutes, meeting and event calendars, sign up for a wide variety of e-mail and/or mobile phone notifications, report an issue, make payments and access the City of Woodland Park’s Municipal Code. There are forms which can be completed and submitted online, and quick links to several commonly accessed resources. You will be able to create and customize an account that will make your experience most suitable to your needs. The new website is something that the City will be able to grow with and continue to better serve and interact online with residents, business owners and visitors.
I am very excited to announce the launch of our new website this week and the opportunity to improve engagement with all of you through this new online platform. The remaining half of 2020 has many things that we can collectively look forward to. On behalf of the City staff, I would like to express a big thank you to all our residents, businesses owners and stakeholders of the City of Woodland Park. Please be safe, stay healthy, and respect one another.
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.