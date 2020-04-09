In an effort to reassure residents and business owners in Woodland Park, city officials recently sent out a letter that included a survey intended to assess immediate needs as a result of the coronavirus.
The questions acknowledge the pressing needs of employees as well as business owners and ask how the city or county government could help. The survey also seeks information from owners about a possible waiver for water/wastewater utility bills for a few months, as it relates to cash flow. The survey form is available at forms.gle/pfjDoHifhQV484Gi7.
The overriding message was concern expressed by the officials. “The City Council has been meeting two at a time with our City Manager to discuss all possible options for financial assistance to our businesses during this crisis,” the letter states. “We hope to quickly come to a resolve with helpful options. Perhaps, within the next week, or so.”
The City, too, is cutting expenses and has closed a number of resources (unnamed in the letter), furloughed workers and frozen budget expenditures. “This is a difficult period for our entire community. We want to provide businesses that have closed due to COVID-19 a survey that can be reviewed by the City and Council,” the letter states.
For additional information about financial assistance, the council provides the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce website, woodlandparkchamber.com.
As well, the city recommends checking tellercovid.com, which has links to the Small Business Administration and the Congressional CARES Act and to live weekly online information sessions that will also be recorded.
The letter acknowledges the difficulty of what used to be a mundane task, grocery shopping, and suggests that residents take advantage of curbside pick-up at Walmart or City Market, via the telephone, website or app. For Walmart, call 719-687-1065 or City Market at 719-687-3592.
“If you have a senior citizen as your neighbor please call them and offer to get groceries or necessities for them. Most of us know how to order online. So, if you have a neighbor who may not have the capability to do so, please offer to help them,” states the letter.
For additional information, officials suggest that residents call Teller Senior Coalition at 719-687-3330.
The letter echoes the safety measures emphasized by the public health office: Social distance, wash hands for at least 20 seconds, wear a face mask and gloves and stay home, if possible. “During this crisis, we have witnessed the strength and compassion of our wonderful community that we are humbled to serve. We want you all to know that if you have any questions or, are in need of any resources at this time, each Council member can be reached by email or phone,” the letter states. “If we don’t have an immediate answer for you, we will find it.”
The letter provides the names of officials available to respond to inquiries:
- City manager: dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org
- Mayor Pro-Tem Val Carr: 719-686-8228; vcarr@city-woodlandpark.org
- Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre: 303-349-4066; hlabarre@city-woodlandpark.org
- Councilwoman Kellie Case: 719-291-0951; kcase@city-wooodlandpark.org
- Councilman Noel Sawyer: 719-660-4534; nsawyer@city-woodlandpark.org
- Councilman Darwin Naccarato: 719-510-9111; dnaccarato@city-woodlandpark.org
The letter highlights the collaboration of the City, Teller County Health, the Sheriff’s office and the Chamber of Commerce.