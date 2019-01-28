The Woodland Park City Council recently approved the hiring of Jason Meyers, Esq., as the City’s new attorney. Meyers will serve as the City’s in-house attorney, which is a change from past years where the city has contracted with outside legal counsel. The City Council approved the new City Attorney employee format last fall during the 2019 budget process.
Meyers has been involved in a variety of statewide projects and issues including the production of the Municipal Prosecutor’s Handbook, Municipal Court Handbook for the Colorado Municipal League as well as testifying at the state legislature on various bills related to municipal court operations, PERA, and CORA. Meyers has worked on committees that have assisted in enacting changes to the Colorado Open Records Act, specifically concerning electronic records. He was awarded the 2018 Outstanding City Attorney of the Year Award by the Metro City Attorneys Association.
“We are looking forward to having Jason on board at the City,” said City Manager Darrin Tangeman. “He brings a breadth and depth of municipal law experience that will serve our City well. Jason will be an incredible asset for our City Council, staff, and community.”
Meyers started his municipal career with the Colorado Municipal League as a law clerk while still in law school at the University of Denver. After graduating, he served as the City of Fort Morgan’s Assistant City Attorney from 2012 to 2015 and was appointed City Attorney in 2015. Meyers’ municipal legal experiences span across several areas of law, including: elections, tax, real estate, criminal prosecution, employment, contracts, open records/open meetings, federal regulations concerning electric and gas utilities, water, annexations, land use planning, and others. He enjoys the diversity of legal issues that municipal law practice brings, along with working to help build up the communities in which he lives and works. Meyers serves on several boards and committees and is a member of the 2019 class of the Colorado Bar Association Leadership Training Program. He and his wife, Brittany, have been married more than 11 years and have four children: Annie, 9, Jordan, 7, Taylor, 5, and Hailey, 3.