It’s spring cleaning for the Downtown Development Authority and the City of Woodland Park. The goal is to spruce up the downtown before Memorial Day weekend.
“We’ll be working in pairs to wash the lamp posts, railings and signs as well as sweep the sidewalks,” said Sally Riley, director of the city’s planning department speaking at the DDA meeting May 7. “We’ll be picking up litter doing some weeding along the alleys.”
The first community cleanup is from 8:30 to noon on May 22, starting at Woodland Square, 110 W. Midland Ave.
Jan Wilson, DDA board member, had a message for business owners along main street. “Just wash your windows and clean up the sidewalk; it’s not a big deal,” she said. “It’s your business.”
In other news, the city received a $9,000 grant from the Colorado Energy Office for two electric-vehicle charging stations. The grant requires a 20 percent match from the city.
“We are looking at the EV station in Bergstrom Park, in the parking lot,” said Lor Pellegrino, city planner. “It has to be operational by June 30.”
The installation includes a security camera, said Darrin Tangeman, the city manager. The second site will near the Microtel in Woodland Park.
The station site will offer internet connection that is free to the public.
While the DDA-owned Woodland Station is for sale, in the meantime, the board has stabilized the drainage area and has hired Ground Control, Inc. to plant and maintain four new Ponderosa pine trees. The area will also be spruced up with picnic tables.
To spread the word about its activities, the DDA now has a Facebook page.