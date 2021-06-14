WOODLAND PARK • Sherry Carr, widow of the late Mayor Val Carr, along with friends and family, mourned and celebrated the life of Carr, who died in February after suffering the effects of COVID-19.
Hosted by the city of Woodland Park June 6 in the pavilion in Memorial Park, the ceremony included music by the Wind Symphony Brass Ensemble, directed by Craig Harms.
Carr was lauded for his humor, his passion for serving the city and love for his wife. Remembrances were shared by City Manager Michael Lawson; City Clerk Suzanne LeClercq; Steve Woolf, a close friend; Teller County Commissioner Erik Stone; and Acting Mayor Hilary LaBarre.
The city has dedicated the pavilion to Carr, whose pictures in his characteristic wide-brimmed hat will be included.