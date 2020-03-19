In alignment with the nation, state and Teller County, the City of Woodland Park declared a local disaster emergency the evening of March 18. Declaring a state of emergency opens opportunities for the City to access state and federal resources.
Like the other emergency declarations in Teller County, the City’s was released during the two-week national social distancing experiment that is intended to halt the spread of COVID-19. As well, the experiment relies on the public’s willingness to help their national neighbors by limiting risks.
In a time of uncertainty and frayed nerves, a press release from Karen Casey, the city’s community engagement manager, attempts to invoke a measure of calm.
But from the ongoing news, to date, the experiment has yet to produce results. In her release, Casey addresses the issue. “There is no doubt that it will take time to get through the COVID-19 Virus, and expect that the situation will become more heightened before it begins to get better. Please be assured everyone is doing their very best to keep all essential public services open to the public, providing for the safety and well-being of everyone,” Casey writes.
“Because our residents are critically important to the solution, keeping everyone well informed remains a top priority.”
Casey’s job description has broadened to include re-assurance and fostering a sense of community. “The City recognizes and appreciates the burden that some of these steps may have on everyone, on the choices you make, your access to public spaces and enjoying the company of others, having children out of school, and even employment for some,” she said.
As a result, Casey urges residents to stay connected but follow all necessary precautions.
“Now is a critical time to ensure that factual information is used in your interactions and with your network of friends, families and work associates,” she writes. “There is no room for advancing rumors and finding blame — the City appreciates your help to correct misstatements when they come out in various platforms.”
Casey recommends referring to the city website, city-woodlandpark.org, for current information.