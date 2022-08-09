WOODLAND PARK • National Night Out, celebrated the evening of Aug. 2 in Memorial Park, was a roaring success, as hundreds of residents turned out to pay tribute to the area’s first responders.
Along with giving back 24/7, officers from the Woodland Park Police Department and Teller County Sheriff’s deputies pitched in to cook hamburgers and hot dogs for the crowd.
Woodland Park Chief of Police Chris Deisler and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell offered support while chatting with those in attendance. First responders included firefighters from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District and Teller County Search and Rescue.
“This is about community,” said Woodland Park resident DeeAnn Bettermann. “We missed each other.”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, states the National Night Out website.