$795,000; 12
4.4; 12
$1.72 million
50%
640; 2,503
14.1%; 5.5%
One could be forgiven for overlooking bi-weekly headlines on the latest City Council meeting or citizen committee meeting. Lists of numbers like the one above (you didn’t skip over them did you?) and committee names tied to the local government easily get lost in the shuffle of our hectic daily lives.
We as your City of Woodland Park staff are just fine blending into the wallpaper most of the time. That usually means things are working the way they should. And if you have not thought about us at all, we promise we won’t take it personally.
But while we have your attention, we hope you’ll indulge us a moment more. The numbers above are real and they are important. While they are not huge in the grand scheme of things — compared to things like inflation, recession, pandemics, or war — they do make a real life difference to the community you experience every day.
Here’s what those numbers are and why they matter.
$795,000 is the amount of taxpayer dollars saved by the city of Woodland Park by paying off debt for Memorial Park early. 12 was the number of years remaining on the loan for the park. The money saved will be reinvested in maintaining the park and other city assets.
4.4 miles is the number of streets repaved or otherwise repaired in 2022. That included key thoroughfares Baldwin/Rampart Range Road and Kelley’s Road. 12 is the number of public parking lots — including those adjacent to popular local businesses — repaved in 2022.
$1.72 million is the figure for taxpayer dollars saved as a result of partnerships and grants secured by city staff in late 2022. Roughly $1.5 million budgeted in the city’s street improvement fund for Highway 67 projects was absorbed by CDOT. Another almost quarter million dollars for sidewalk improvements was saved by landing grants. The dollars saved allows more improvements to be made to the roads and sidewalks we rely on every day. City staff has applied to bring millions in additional grant dollars to Woodland Park in 2023 and 2024.
50% is the reduction in the amount of time necessary for developers and builders to get their permits approved by the city for most projects. This is achieved through implementation of new software systems.
2,503 is the number of votes tallied in the April 2022 municipal election — a record 50% turnout. 640 is the number of residents who responded to a critical survey for the city’s parks, trails, and open space master planning process. That makes it the greatest response rate ever for an individual city survey. Residents are more engaged in their city government now than ever before.
14.1% was the city government’s average employee turnover rate for the first three quarters of 2022. 5.5% was the turnover rate in the final quarter of the year. Changes to employee compensation has proven a key component in keeping our passionate, high quality staff in place. Less than 10% of the city’s positions are currently vacant.
Additional details on the ways your City staff improved our shared community will be available in our 2022 Annual Report to be released this March.
Looking forward to 2023, we are excited to build on the successes of the past year. Some of what is in store includes:
Reimagined economic development. The city will reinvest lodging tax dollars into local businesses through a new economic development function. As called for in the city’s 2030 Envision Woodland Park Comprehensive Plan, this function will elevate the voice of small businesses and help bring new money to the community.
First-ever comprehensive quality of life survey. The city is partnering with Polco, a national research firm, to conduct Woodland Park’s first scientific-grade quality of life survey. The survey will assist the city is knowing what is working and what needs improvement in the community.
Streamlined business processes. A new asset management software will further improve the way the city does … almost everything. Everything from development projects to pipeline repairs to accounting will speed up with placement of this new system. That saves time and money for residents and businesses that engage with the city.
Performance management. Additional improvements to the city’s management processes will come through a new performance management function. The action items found in the 2030 Comprehensive Plan will inform the city’s priorities and improve accountability for city departments.
We hope you’ll stay engaged as 2023 rolls on. Everything works better when we hear from you.
Thank you for your continued trust to in allowing us, your city employees, to serve you in this new year.
Now, I think the crossword and Sudoku you were looking for are a few more pages over.
Michael Lawson is the city manager for the city of Woodland Park. Contact Michael at mlawson@city-woodlandpark.org.