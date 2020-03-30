After only a month on the job as Victor’s city administrator, Richard Mann is in emergency mode these days.
Concerned about the economic pressures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mann, in conjunction with Mayor Bruce Davis and city council, waived the monthly water and wastewater base rate for commercial as well as residential customers for March and April.
“With doors closed, restaurants and bars, that hurts small cities like ours and cripples our businesses,” Mann said. “If you’re not working, you have to figure out how to get income to pay bills.”
The waivers are intended to relieve some of the stressors felt by the city’s 400 residents. “Maybe the money could be used for the purchase of needed business or home items, paying other bills, or enjoying a take-out or delivery meal from one of our fine restaurants,” Mann said.
When Mann accepted the employment offer, with the pending retirement of Deb Downs, conditions were good and there were no economic storm clouds, or stay-at-home orders.
Because the city offices are closed, Mann regrets the loss of opportunity. “Unfortunately, I am not able to interact and talk to the public,” he said.
Although facing an unexpected crisis, Mann says he relies on his 20 years of experience in law enforcement in his former home in Spring Hill, Kan. “I thrive on controlled chaos,” he said. “I’m a high-energy person and get energy from this.”