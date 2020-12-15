On Dec. 11, the Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded a $26,940 grant to the City of Cripple Creek to address maintenance needs on city-owned properties.
According to a news release from GOCO, a crew from Mile High Youth Corps will make enhancements at Gold Camp Trail, City Park, and Mountain View Adventure Park to improve recreation opportunities.
This grant is part of GOCO’s Conservation Service Corps grant program. In partnership with the Colorado Youth Corps Association, GOCO offers funding to hire conservation service corps for outdoor recreation and natural resource stewardship projects.
CYCA represents a statewide coalition of eight accredited corps that train youth, young adults, and veterans to work on land and water conservation projects. Corps members earn a stipend for their service and an AmeriCorps education award to use toward college or reducing existing student loans.
“The investments by GOCO arrive at a critical time for our Colorado public lands and our young people,” said Scott Segerstrom, executive director of CYCA. “These projects create jobs across the state while ensuring our iconic public lands are well-maintained and accessible to improve the physical and emotional well-being of Coloradans. GOCO and CYCA look forward to changing lives together in 2021.”
On Gold Camp Trail, the crew will remove weeds and rocks, implement erosion control measures, and replace missing and damaged signs. The trail connects to the Cripple Creek Welcome Center, Hoosier Mine Pass, and South 2nd Street near downtown.
City Park is centrally located in the downtown area and features a playground, a skate park, a basketball court, and a picnic area complete with grills and tables. To provide a safer experience for visitors, MHYC will restore the park’s playground equipment, picnic tables, fencing, and trash cans.
Finally, at Mountain View Adventure Park, the crew will make minor surface enhancements on the park’s walking trail, BMX bike track, and sidewalk. They will also enhance the dog park by building a new play structure and restoring some of the existing features.
This added capacity through MHYC will support the City’s parks and recreation department, which has faced a 60% reduction in staff due to the pandemic. These enhancements will improve recreation across the city for residents and visitors during a time of increased demand for outdoor resources.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $10.8 million in projects in Teller County and conserved more than 4,400 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported Mountain View Adventure Park, Gateway Elementary playground, the conservation of Gaffney Ranch, and Mueller State Park, among other projects.