CRIPPLe CREEK • Veterans and residents of Teller County gathered at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Aug. 21 to remember those in the Pikes Peak Region who died fighting the war on terror.
“We are gathered here today to pause, to grieve the loss of these precious lives; yet we also live in gratitude for the lives of selfless service they lived, service beyond human measure,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Norm Steen.
“What causes a person to selflessly serve others?” Steen said. “Could it be a love of something bigger than themselves, a love of country?”
Steen spoke from a stage near the Pikes Peak Memorial Wall, a series of stone sculptures with names of the fallen. After the attacks of Sept. 11, the city of Cripple Creek commissioned the wall at the entrance of the cemetery.
For the past two decades, the city has sponsored the ceremony that has become a tradition for veterans and their families.
Maj. Gen. Bentley Rayburn (Ret.) served as master of ceremonies.
Keith McKim, a former Army Green Beret, noted that of the 408 names on the wall, 12 are those of women who served and died. “Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘A nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure,’” said McKim, who received the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service in the Vietnam War.
The ceremony began with the Honor Guard and concluded with shots from the Rifle Team, along with the bugle call of “Taps.” The Pikes Peak Highlanders added to the somber mood with their performance of “Amazing Grace.”
The American Legion Post 171 from Cripple Creek/Victor assisted with parking and provided a liberty bell. After the ceremony, guests were invited to sign a book and ring the bell.
The American Legion Post 1980 from Woodland Park provided its Rifle Team.