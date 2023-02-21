CRIPPLE CREEK • City Council last week voted for the removal of the retail area located inside Cripple Creek Heritage Center, a major point of contention that initiated a recent recall of two councilmen.

Many opponents felt that retail sales at the center were in direct competition with local retail businesses, and that the sales had no financial benefit, considering merchandise sold at local businesses generate tax revenue to the city.

Councilman Tom Litherland was the sole “no” vote.

In other business, the council voted to approve a lease during the community theater season and a bar concessions lease agreement between the City of Cripple Creek and the Friends of the Butte, a 501©3 nonprofit organization.

The agreement will allow Friends of The Butte to produce shows for the community theater season, manage the bar and concessions areas, market the community show season at the theater, and receive donations benefitting Friends of The Butte.

Friends of The Butte has agreed to produce six shows during the 2023 community season between January 1 and May 21.

Upcoming community theater shows produced by the Friends group include:

• The Frog Prince, March 3-4. A children’s theater performance produced by Missoula Children’s Theatre featuring students from Cripple Creek and Victor schools.

• Ice Fest Feud, Feb. 18-19. A fun, game-show style event providing entertainment for Cripple creek Ice Festival attendees.

• Patsy Cline Tribute, March 24-April 2. Featuring an original script by Robert Tagliaboschi and the vocal talents of four exceptional singers.

• Boeing-Boeing, April 28-May 7. A new production by the Colorado Springs-based Funky Little Theater Co.

• Cripple Creek’s Got Talent, May 13 or 19 (Date TBD). A talent showcase featuring the area’s brightest stars.

Per the lease agreement of the bar and concessions areas, the Friends of The Butte will lease these areas for the entire year, allowing them to hold a liquor license and serve alcohol and concessions for both the community and professional theater seasons.

According to Zack Sztanyo, Butte Theater director, the lease agreement will provide an additional $15,000 in revenue for the Butte Theater with the cost to lease the bar and concessions areas.

The City of Cripple Creek and Friends of the Butte share a mutual mission of maintaining and building on the Butte’s reputation as a regional theater.

Cripple Creek’s professional theater production season at the Butte Theater begins in June with shows running through December.

Planning staff to begin land exchange, annexation process

Additionally, Council gave approval to Planning Department staff to begin the process of a possible exchange of land as well as property annexation concerning properties adjacent to and in proximity to the city-owned Mount Pisgah Cemetery.

The proposal would allow the “swap” of 10 acres of city-owned property with an 11-acre portion of the 65-acre Gibraltar Development Property.

Gibraltar Development is requesting the exchange be combined with annexation into the city of the entire 65-acre Gibraltar property, along with the re-platting of the Gibraltar property to create two properties. Gibraltar has provided an appraisal which values the the two properties: The West Parcel at $14,000; and the East Parcel at $35,000.

Gibraltar is proposing to make an even trade of the undeveloped East Parcel adjacent to the Mount Pisgah Cemetery for the city-owned, undeveloped, and landlocked West Parcel with no exchange of money. The exchange of the parcels would give Gibraltar ownership of the West Parcel and the city would own the East parcel.

According to staff, the history of the East Parcel is not entirely clear. It may have been part of the cemetery at one time, as remains have been found on this property. The East Parcel was donated to the city years ago. The historic, city-owned Mount Pisgah Cemetery adjoining the Gibraltar property would benefit with the possible addition of land for expansion.

Gibraltar Development is proposing to develop its property, which is adjacent to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery and outside the city limits, into a mixed-use property of 152 single-family residences, three multi-family buildings, and commercial uses. To complete the proposed development, they propose the mutually beneficial exchange of property with the city and annexation. Both the land exchange and annexation would be needed for the project to move forward.

In other city business, the council:

• Voted Councilwoman Missy Trenary as Mayor Pro Tem.

• Approved a request by Lee and Linda Bowen for the waiver a portion of water and sewer tap fees, on the construction of a single-family residence at 316 S. A St. The city’s hard cost for the installation of water meter and taps is approximately $1,290 and is to be paid by the applicant. The total amount of the waiver request is $8,000. Tap fees for 2023 are $4,600 each for water and sewer tap fees. The initial application was made in 2022 when fees were $4,000 each.

• Heard an update on 326 Bennett Ave. by Mohsen Bagherian, who said although he is having trouble with bank funding on the property because of architectural and environmental issues, he has hopes of beginning improvements by the end of 2023.

• Approved the award of Owner’s Representative Services RFQ to AquaWorks for Wastewater Treatment System Improvements. The authorization allows the engineering firm to assist the city as a technical expert and act as the primary point of contact with the engineer for the project to design the treatment plant.